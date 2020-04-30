李总理劳动节献词：阻断措施虽见成效 大家仍得继续努力

（早报讯）病毒阻断措施已取得成效，本地新增的社区感染病例减少至每天10至15起，但大家仍得继续努力，才能携手打倒冠病这个“厉害的对手”。
李显龙总理今晚（4月30日）发表劳动节献词时强调，我国社区感染病例已减少，但客工宿舍的病例还是相当多。尽管确诊的客工大多只出现轻微症状，政府仍动员了各部门的资源，着力照料客工的健康和福利。
李总理往年都在劳动节集会现场致辞，但集会今年首次取消，他只通过电视、面簿，以及YouTube平台发表劳动节献词。
他在致辞时感谢客工对新加坡作出的贡献，并祝愿他们平安健康。
李总理指出，受感染的客工也是建设本地医疗设施的功臣之一。他举本地最大感染群S11榜鹅宿舍为例说，一些宿舍里的客工参与了盛港综合医院的建筑工程，而如今盛港综合医院正在为S11宿舍病患提供医疗服务。一名住院的病患告诉医生，他病房里的地砖，就是他在施工期间亲手铺设的。
May Day Rally 2020
May Day is usually a joyous occasion to celebrate the achievements of our workers and unions. But amidst COVID-19, this year’s event is more sombre.
May Day is an appropriate moment to thank our brothers and sisters, especially those on the front lines, and those performing essential services. You have kept Singapore going, and far exceeded the call of duty.
Our economy has taken a beating from the pandemic. The circuit breaker has been hard for everyone. Businesses and jobs have been disrupted. But we must hunker down, to stop the virus from spreading, so that we can progressively restart our economy.
Meanwhile, the government is working hard to support companies, and protect workers. We are implementing $60 billion in support measures, through the Unity, Resilience, and Solidarity Budgets.
Our forefathers had the foresight to put aside reserves for emergencies like this. We too have to keep an eye on the future, and work together to make sure Singapore emerges stronger from COVID-19.
You can watch my May Day message in other languages here:
Malay: https://go.gov.sg/jz2bq2
Chinese：https://go.gov.sg/o27m36
Tamil voiceover for English speech: https://go.gov.sg/42mksm
With Tamil subtitles: https://go.gov.sg/v7fz7r
