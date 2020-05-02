查看冠状病毒19最新报道

孟理齐讲华语 促年长者疫情期间勿出门

文 / 邱振毅

发布 / 2020年5月2日 4:12 PM

更新 / 2020年5月2日 4:32 PM

国防部兼外交部高级政务部长孟理齐博士今天在面簿发视频，促请年长者在阻断措施期间，避免出门。（视频截图）

（早报讯）“安哥、安娣，你好，你们知道，我们有那个病毒的问题……然后你们不要出去。”国防部兼外交部高级政务部长孟理齐博士今天在面簿发了一段华语视频，促请年长者在2019冠状病毒疾病疫情期间，避免出门。

也是东海岸集选区议员的孟理齐，今天（5月2日）在个人面簿分享了上述视频。他在贴文透露，他原本打算和一些居民见面，无奈受阻断措施影响，因此才以视频方式，提醒居民在必要时向区内的实乞纳联络所求助。

#StayAtHome

Reminding our chinese-speaking seniors to #stayhome. Pardon #mychinesenotsogood 🤣 We recorded such short videos to residents that we already planned to visit physically. But due to the #circuitbreaker measures, we deferred the visits and send them a video to remind them that they can still seek assistance by calling Siglap Community Centre. #EastCoastCares

Posted by Dr Maliki Osman on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

