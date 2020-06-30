【大选】武吉巴督单选区候选人穆仁理指家人遭攻击

（早报讯）武吉巴督单选区候选人穆仁理今天下午在面簿上载视频指有人在正式提名不久后散播信息辱骂他的家人，他坦言不是个完美的父亲，但说这样的事件不应该带被带入政治中。
穆仁理今天下午在面簿上载视频表示，在正式提名后不久，自己的家人遭到辱骂，“网上目前正在流传一个关于我儿子的贴文，而我的儿子是一个丑闻的受害者。他也同样犯了罪。法庭已处理这起案件，而嫌犯们都已遭到制裁，包括我的儿子在内，他目前也正在服刑。”
他指出，这起事件现在被人爆出的原因可想而知。他也坦言自己并非一个完美的父亲，而家家有本难念的经，但直言这些问题不应该被带入政治。
穆仁理最后说：“这起事件严重影响到我，但我不会退缩，我将继续战斗。”
穆仁理受询时不愿透露更多。
Video Message to Bukit Batok Residents
Dear friends, I would like to share a message regarding a scurrilous attack that has just been made against my family. I am hurt. But, please be assured that I will not be deterred. I will fight doubly hard to seek the support of Bukit Batok voters to continue to serve the community. Thank you.
#Ahmu #muralipillai #BukitBatok #GE2020 #OurLivesOurJobsOurFuture #StrongerCommunity #BrighterFuture #GiveMeStrength #FightingOn #protectingmyfamily #ForAGreaterCause
