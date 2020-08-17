王瑞杰下午3时30分发表部长声明 公布抗疫的延续纾困措施

（早报讯）政府早前推出的部分抗疫援助措施即将到期，副总理兼经济政策统筹部长及财政部长王瑞杰今天下午3时30分将发表部长声明，阐明如何为面对艰难处境的企业和国人持续提供支持。
第14届国会下周一（24日）开幕，但政府罕有地选择在国会殿堂外，在国会新会期开始前先做重要宣布。王瑞杰上周指出，经济复苏还需要一段时间，政府必须继续为严重受创的行业提供具针对性的支持，同时保国人的就业与生计。
英语的部长声明将通过亚洲新闻台、英文资讯电台93.8及新传媒的网络平台MeWatch播出，全文随后会刊登在财政预算案网站上。
早报面簿也将转播副总理的演讲。华语部长声明另外会在约下午4时，透过早报面簿发布。
Ministerial Statement on Continued Support for Workers and Jobs
Over the past few months, I have been listening to our residents and workers share their anxieties about their job security and livelihoods. Business and union leaders have also shared with me their concerns and their ongoing efforts to retain and retrain workers. We must continue to work in close tripartite partnership to overcome this crisis.
We have dedicated close to $100 billion over four Budgets in this fight against COVID-19. We designed our measures to give us flexibility for adjustments as the crisis progresses. Some of these measures are ending soon. I will be sharing how we will continue and evolve our support for our workers and businesses.
