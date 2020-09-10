隔壁失火不急逃命 81岁嫲英勇助救火获表扬

（早报讯）81岁阿嫲深夜发现隔壁单位失火，她的第一反应不是逃跑，而是从家里拿水桶协助邻居救火，在消防员抵达前控制火势。阿嫲勇敢的行为获得民防部队表扬，颁发社区先遣急救员奖。
阿嫲相信也是社区先遣急救员奖年纪最的大的得奖者。
民防今早（9月10日）在面簿发文表扬这名住在裕廊西91街第917座组屋的阿嫲林一真（音译，81岁），在今年8月9日晚上约11时20分时，发现隔壁单位的电动踏板车在客厅充电时突然爆炸失火。
𝟴𝟭-𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗠𝗱𝗺 𝗟𝗶𝗺 𝗘𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱
Late into the night on 9 August 2020, a fire broke out in a corner residential unit of Block 917 Jurong West Street 91. While many might have instinctively ran away, the elderly Mdm Lim Ee Chin who lives right next to the burning unit sprang into action. She brought buckets of water from her house and passed them to two of her neighbours (who did not want to be named) to put out the fire. The trio did this repeatedly until the fire was under control.
Mr Ang Wei Neng, Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC (Nanyang), presented the SCDF’s Community First Responders' Award (CFR) to Mdm Lim. On Mdm Lim's role, Mr Ang said, “Despite her age, she did not hesitate to help to put out the fire. Her selfless act has assisted to mitigate the damages and injuries caused by the fire... I am delighted to present Mdm Lim Ee Chin the SCDF’s Community First Responder Award.”
Mdm Lim’s action exemplified bravery and in her own words, the 𝘬𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵. We hope you have been inspired by her as much as we do.
林一真告诉民防人员，当时火势很大，火灾现场可听到“砰砰砰”的爆炸声，她心里感到很害怕。话虽如此，她还是义无反顾帮忙救火，她从家里拿水桶装水，然后协助两名邻居以接龙的方式传水救火，把火扑灭。
为表扬这名阿嫲的勇敢行为，西海岸集选区议员洪维能特地上门为她颁发社区先遣急救员奖。
洪维能说：“虽然年纪大，不过她毫不犹豫帮忙救火，她无私的行为帮忙减轻火患带来的损失和伤亡。”
林一真领取社区先遣急救员奖时笑得见牙不见眼，她说自己向邻居展示奖状时，还被邻居调侃她在骄傲炫耀。
民防在面簿贴文中说，这位勇敢阿嫲向各界展示，成为社区先遣急救员是没有年龄界限的。