技术故障 滨海市区线全天发车间隔拉长

文 / 马华卿

发布 / 2021年3月16日 8:20 AM

更新 / 2021年3月16日 10:07 AM

新捷运说，滨海市区线武吉班让地铁站今天将只有一个月台运作。（档案照片）

（早报讯）由于出现在“运营时间后才能解决的技术故障”，武吉班让地铁站今天将只有一个月台运作，滨海市区线全天的发车间隔也将拉长。

新捷运今早（3月16日）在推特上通报上述故障。它说，这将导致滨海市区线地铁列车今天的发车频率减少至3分半钟至4分钟一趟。

今早9时58分，新捷运再发推特说，滨海市区线地铁列车今天的发车频率，繁忙时段减少至3分半钟至4分钟一趟，非繁忙时段则减少至5分半钟一趟。

新捷运也就对乘客造成的不便表示歉意。

