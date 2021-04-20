哈莉玛总统呼吁国际社会重新达成共识

Pleased to speak at this year’s Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. This year’s Conference focuses on strengthening global governance amid a world in flux, which is both timely and pressing. For over a year now, the world has been contending with COVID-19. Thankfully, despite the challenges, the pandemic has also given countries a common cause to band together. I hope that the international community will be able to learn the lesson that this pandemic has given us – that global governance is ultimately in our common interest – and come to a renewed consensus on the advancement of an open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral system that is fit for purpose in a post-COVID-19 world. This will put us in good stead to tackle the challenges ahead, and forge a brighter future for our people. Video by President’s Office