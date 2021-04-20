哈莉玛总统呼吁国际社会重新达成共识

新加坡总统哈莉玛今早（20日）在博鳌亚洲论坛2021开幕式上致辞时，呼吁国际社会重新达成共识，打造一个开放、包容、以规则为基础，并符合后冠病时代需求的多边体系。
哈莉玛总统通过预录视频致辞时强调，对抗冠病让世界各国团结起来，而国际合作是克服这场危机的关键；疫情没有打断各国之间的交流，人们习惯了通过线上线下混合型活动彼此互动，世界各国也携手恢复供应链的运作和促进自由贸易。
她举全球最大规模的自贸协定《区域全面经济伙伴关系协定》（RCEP）为例说，新加坡与伙伴国发布了联合声明，承诺在疫情期间保持供应链畅通。RCEP由亚细安成员国、澳大利亚、中国、 日本、韩国和新西兰于去年11 月签署。新加坡在4月9日成为首个完成该协定正式核准程序的国家。
哈莉玛也以重新开放边境的课题为例，提出尽管国际社会以各种前所未有和创新的方式展开多边合作，但在完善全球治理和加强国际合作方面，可以做得更多。
她强调，重开边境是全球经济复苏的必要条件；各国应探讨如何让世卫组织等多边机构扮演适当的角色，比如制定一套健全的标准和以科学为依据的框架，为如何安全开放边境提供指导。
哈莉玛认为，冠病疫情是深刻影响我们这一代人的挑战，但不会是人们面对的最后一个挑战；各国依然面对长期的跨境威胁，如气候变化和恐怖主义。
她因此呼吁：“我希望国际社会能够从对抗冠病的经历中意识到，加强全球治理符合我们的共同利益，并且重新达成共识，打造一个开放、包容，并以规则为基础以及符合后冠病时代需求的多边体系。这将有助我们应付未来的挑战，为我们的人民打造更美好的未来。”
Opening Plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021
Pleased to speak at this year’s Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. This year’s Conference focuses on strengthening global governance amid a world in flux, which is both timely and pressing. For over a year now, the world has been contending with COVID-19. Thankfully, despite the challenges, the pandemic has also given countries a common cause to band together. I hope that the international community will be able to learn the lesson that this pandemic has given us – that global governance is ultimately in our common interest – and come to a renewed consensus on the advancement of an open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral system that is fit for purpose in a post-COVID-19 world. This will put us in good stead to tackle the challenges ahead, and forge a brighter future for our people. Video by President’s OfficePosted by Halimah Yacob on Monday, April 19, 2021