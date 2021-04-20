哈莉玛总统呼吁国际社会重新达成共识

文 /
黄小芳

发布 / 2021年4月20日 11:03 AM

更新 / 2021年4月20日 1:35 PM

新加坡总统哈莉玛通过预录视频在博鳌亚洲论坛2021开幕式上致辞时强调，对抗冠病让世界各国团结起来，而国际合作是克服这场危机的关键。（取自哈莉玛总统面簿）
新加坡总统哈莉玛今早（20日）在博鳌亚洲论坛2021开幕式上致辞时，呼吁国际社会重新达成共识，打造一个开放、包容、以规则为基础，并符合后冠病时代需求的多边体系。

哈莉玛总统通过预录视频致辞时强调，对抗冠病让世界各国团结起来，而国际合作是克服这场危机的关键；疫情没有打断各国之间的交流，人们习惯了通过线上线下混合型活动彼此互动，世界各国也携手恢复供应链的运作和促进自由贸易。

她举全球最大规模的自贸协定《区域全面经济伙伴关系协定》（RCEP）为例说，新加坡与伙伴国发布了联合声明，承诺在疫情期间保持供应链畅通。RCEP由亚细安成员国、澳大利亚、中国、 日本、韩国和新西兰于去年11 月签署。新加坡在4月9日成为首个完成该协定正式核准程序的国家。 

哈莉玛也以重新开放边境的课题为例，提出尽管国际社会以各种前所未有和创新的方式展开多边合作，但在完善全球治理和加强国际合作方面，可以做得更多。

她强调，重开边境是全球经济复苏的必要条件；各国应探讨如何让世卫组织等多边机构扮演适当的角色，比如制定一套健全的标准和以科学为依据的框架，为如何安全开放边境提供指导。

哈莉玛认为，冠病疫情是深刻影响我们这一代人的挑战，但不会是人们面对的最后一个挑战；各国依然面对长期的跨境威胁，如气候变化和恐怖主义。

她因此呼吁：“我希望国际社会能够从对抗冠病的经历中意识到，加强全球治理符合我们的共同利益，并且重新达成共识，打造一个开放、包容，并以规则为基础以及符合后冠病时代需求的多边体系。这将有助我们应付未来的挑战，为我们的人民打造更美好的未来。”
 

