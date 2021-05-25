The Online Citizen Asia上传视频反驳警方 尚穆根指该网络平台恶意攻击警方

（早报讯）转载老妇未戴口罩而遭警员“围堵”视频的The Online Citizen Asia今日（25日）凌晨上传访问老妇的视频，以反驳警方早前声称只是协助失智老妇回家的澄清；警方今晚临时召开记者会，并公布警员的随身摄像镜头画面以正视听。
根据警员的随身摄像镜头画面显示，到场的警员除了建议老妇的帮佣为她买口罩，也证明警员当天的确有为老妇购买晚餐并给予协助。
[𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗬 𝗢𝗙 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘'𝗦 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔𝗡 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝟭𝟳 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗔𝗧 𝗬𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗨𝗡 𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘 𝟱] The Police are aware of an online post which alleged that inaccuracies were contained in the Police's statement, "Clarifications on Online Post Accusing Police Officers of Bullying," issued on 19 May 2021. The Police stand by the clarifications and veracity of events stated within that statement. The inclusion of live audio in the online post showing Police officers engaging an elderly woman does not change the fact that Police officers did not taunt or reprimand her. Officers were in fact engaging the domestic helper of the elderly woman, asking her to inform her employer that the elderly woman was seen not wearing a mask, and reminding the domestic helper to remind the elderly woman to wear a mask. The online post which carried an interview with the elderly woman also did not present the full context as the elderly woman has dementia. The officer did buy food for the elderly woman and the domestic helper can attest that there was a packet of food with the elderly woman when she arrived at the scene. The Police have also spoken to a family member of the elderly woman this morning. She has confirmed that the elderly woman has dementia and may not remember the full account of the incident clearly. She expressed disappointment that someone had interviewed the elderly woman and posted it online without any attempt to understand the elderly woman's condition from her family members. The Police have discussed with the family member, and decided to release relevant snippets of the Police's body-worn camera (BWC) footage online, which is not our common practice. Police generally do not release such BWC footage as the information is confidential. The BWC footage shows clearly that the Police officer was advising the domestic helper to remind the elderly woman to wear a mask, and was not taunting or reprimanding the elderly woman; and that the officer did buy a packet of food for the elderly woman. To ensure the privacy of the elderly woman, her family and her domestic helper, Police will not be releasing any further footage. Despite these allegations, our Police officers remain undeterred in their duty to continue providing assistance to the elderly woman whenever she requires it. In fact, just this morning, Police officers responded to another call about the elderly woman and rendered assistance to her again. The Police would like to advise the public not to post or share unverified information online, and to urge members of the public to be responsible when posting or sharing information online. Police resources can be better used to deter and solve crimes, or to assist members of the public, rather than to address these malicious and baseless allegations. It is also very sad, and in fact reprehensible, that The Online Citizen Asia should exploit an elderly woman with dementia, to sow falsehoods to further its own agenda.
内政部长兼律政部长尚穆根在记者会上发言时严厉指责The Online Citizen Asia的行为，他形容该网络平台的行为卑鄙且不道德。
近日一些网络贴文指警方于本月17日傍晚6时43分接报后，到义顺5道第743座“欺负”一名老妇。这些贴文指四名警员“围着一名因呼吸困难而脱下口罩的老妇”，甚至进一步指警员在老妇戴上口罩后，还继续“训斥”她。
警方19日发布文告澄清，警方当天接获通报，称一名85岁的老妇没戴口罩，而且看似在迷路了，警员到场后协助老妇回家。有公众也提供协助，并确认这名相信患有失智症的老妇就住在附近的一座组屋，警方随后联系上她的女佣把老妇带回家。此外，由于事发时是晚餐时间，警员还关心老妇是否已吃过晚餐，也买了食物送给她。
The Online Citizen Asia和Singapore Uncensored因为转载该贴文，本月21日已经接获更正指示。
问及是否会对The Online Citizen Asia采取进一步行动时，尚穆根表示这是当局需要斟酌的问题。