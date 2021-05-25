The Online Citizen Asia上传视频反驳警方 尚穆根指该网络平台恶意攻击警方

余忠达

陈志勇

卞和

2021年5月25日

更新 / 2021年5月25日 11:58 PM

（早报讯）转载老妇未戴口罩而遭警员“围堵”视频的The Online Citizen Asia今日（25日）凌晨上传访问老妇的视频，以反驳警方早前声称只是协助失智老妇回家的澄清；警方今晚临时召开记者会，并公布警员的随身摄像镜头画面以正视听。

根据警员的随身摄像镜头画面显示，到场的警员除了建议老妇的帮佣为她买口罩，也证明警员当天的确有为老妇购买晚餐并给予协助。

内政部长兼律政部长尚穆根在记者会上发言时严厉指责The Online Citizen Asia的行为，他形容该网络平台的行为卑鄙且不道德。

近日一些网络贴文指警方于本月17日傍晚6时43分接报后，到义顺5道第743座“欺负”一名老妇。这些贴文指四名警员“围着一名因呼吸困难而脱下口罩的老妇”，甚至进一步指警员在老妇戴上口罩后，还继续“训斥”她。

警方19日发布文告澄清，警方当天接获通报，称一名85岁的老妇没戴口罩，而且看似在迷路了，警员到场后协助老妇回家。有公众也提供协助，并确认这名相信患有失智症的老妇就住在附近的一座组屋，警方随后联系上她的女佣把老妇带回家。此外，由于事发时是晚餐时间，警员还关心老妇是否已吃过晚餐，也买了食物送给她。

The Online Citizen Asia和Singapore Uncensored因为转载该贴文，本月21日已经接获更正指示。

问及是否会对The Online Citizen Asia采取进一步行动时，尚穆根表示这是当局需要斟酌的问题。

