内政部长驳回TOCA撤销更正指示申请

文 /
苏文琪

发布 / 2021年5月28日 1:57 PM

更新 / 2021年5月28日 2:12 PM

内政部指出，部长通过防止网络假信息和网络操纵法令办事处发出更正指示的条件充分，The Online Citizen Asia要求撤销假信息更正指示的申请并没有提出可以反驳的证据。（Factually截图）
（早报讯）内政部长驳回网络新闻平台The Online Citizen Asia要求撤销假信息更正指示的申请。

内政部今天（5月28日）发声明指出，部长通过防止网络假信息和网络操纵法令（POFMA）办事处发出更正指示的条件充分，The Online Citizen Asia（简称TOCA）的申请并没有提出可以反驳的证据。

“内政部长在仔细考虑申请后，决定拒绝申请。TOCA已收到拒绝通知。”

TOCA在本月18日分享网民nichology的不实陈述，指一名没戴口罩的老妇遭四名警员奚落和斥责。

该网络新闻平台在21日，连同nichology和另一个分享不实陈述的网络新闻平台Singapore Uncensored接获更正指示。

接获更正指示者必须另外发新贴文刊登更正启事，而他们都已遵照指示更正相关贴文。

