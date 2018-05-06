英国路易王子官方照首度公开

英国王室近日迎来新成员，英国王室首次公开路易王子官方照，其中一张还出现姐姐夏洛特公主抱着小王子合影的温馨场面。

英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特于4月23日，诞下路易王子。路易王子出生时重3.83公斤（8.7磅），将是第五顺位王位继承人。

两张官方照，都是由凯特亲自拍摄。在4月26日拍摄的第一张照片，出现了路易王子穿着白婴儿服的可爱模样。第二张照片则是5月2日夏洛特公主三岁生日时拍摄的，并出现她抱着熟睡的路易王子。

