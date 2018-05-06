英国路易王子官方照首度公开

英国王室近日迎来新成员，英国王室首次公开路易王子官方照，其中一张还出现姐姐夏洛特公主抱着小王子合影的温馨场面。
英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特于4月23日，诞下路易王子。路易王子出生时重3.83公斤（8.7磅），将是第五顺位王位继承人。
两张官方照，都是由凯特亲自拍摄。在4月26日拍摄的第一张照片，出现了路易王子穿着白婴儿服的可爱模样。第二张照片则是5月2日夏洛特公主三岁生日时拍摄的，并出现她抱着熟睡的路易王子。
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
