英国交通警察周二宣布关闭议会大楼附近的西敏斯特地铁站。

伦敦议会大楼外同日早前发生一辆汽车撞上安全防护栏的事件,一名男性司机在现场被捕。

警方在推特上确认有数名行人受伤,但伤者都没有生命危险。

警方发言人说,目前仍无法确定这起事件是否与恐袭有关。

At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.