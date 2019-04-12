柔佛炼油设施发生爆炸两人受伤

（早报讯）位于马来西亚柔佛州的边佳兰炼油及石油化学综合发展项目（RAPID）工地发生火患和爆炸，两名保安人员受伤。 星洲网报道，哥打丁宜警方在周五（12日）凌晨1时25分接获通报。国能边佳兰炼油及石油化学综合发展项目的紧急应对小组派出五辆消拯车和30名人员，并于凌晨2时15分扑灭大火。 马来西亚国家石油公司（Petronas）发表声明说，紧急应对小组在半小时内控制火势，工地情况已受到控制。调查工作还在进行中。 An ex-staff of mine sent me this video. I was told that it's at the Pengerang Integrated Complex PIC) where the PETRONAS Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) is. I hope and pray that no one is harmed. pic.twitter.com/axRDliS3Ya — I/O (@ckliio9) April 11, 2019
