美国旅巴发生意外 至少四名中国客丧命

一辆载着近20名中国游客的巴士在美国犹他州发生交通意外，至少四人在事故中丧命，另外十几人严重受伤。

据美国有线电视新闻网（CNN）报道，这起事故发生在当地时间星期五（9月20日）早上，地点位于临近加菲尔德郡休息站的12号犹他高速公路上路段。

报道指载着旅客的巴士不知何故突然驶离车道，撞上防护栏。

犹他州高速公路巡逻队说，巴士上12至15人伤势“非常紧急”，另外10人则受轻重伤，所有伤患已送附近医院就医，其中几人以直升机运送。

中国驻美国华盛顿的大使馆已调派官员前往事发地区提供死伤者支援。

We are saddened to hear about the accident in Utah involving a bus carrying Chinese tourists. We are thankful to authorities in Utah for their assistance. The Embassy has initiated its emergency protocols, sent personnel to the area, and will assist the victims as needed. https://t.co/ad4oXrrHPd