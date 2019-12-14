涉刺死18岁女大生 纽约13岁少年被捕

（早报讯）美国一名13岁少年，涉嫌刺死一名18岁的女大生，被纽约警方逮捕。
据路透社报道，死者是18岁的特莎·梅杰斯（Tessa Majors）。
纽约警方表示，当地时间周三（12月11日）傍晚，死者步行经过学校附近、位于曼哈顿哈莱姆区的晨边公园（Morningside Park）时遭抢劫，并遭歹徒刺伤数刀。警方相信有一至三名歹徒干案。
死者遇袭后，蹒跚离开公园，向附近的学校保安求助，送院后宣告不治。
另据CBS2电视台报道，当地时间周四，纽约警方在案发现场附近一栋建筑的大堂发现了13岁的少年，他的衣服与嫌犯的特征相吻合，被发现时也带着刀。这名姓名不详的13岁少年向警方承认，自己和另外两个朋友试图抢劫特莎·梅杰斯，并用刀刺她。
纽约警方侦探主任罗德尼·哈里森（Rodney Harrison）本周五在推特上贴文表示，警方已逮捕一人，调查仍在进行；纽约警方发言人则表示，对于被捕者不予置评。
死者生前就读的私立女子本科学院巴纳德学院（Barnard College），位于案发地点附近。她的故乡是弗吉尼亚州夏洛茨维尔市（Charlottesville），此前为了求学搬到纽约居住，生前正完成第一个学期的学业。
根据死者的Instagram，她生前在Patient 0乐队中担任贝斯手，该乐队曾于今年9月推出首张专辑。
This is gonna be a long paragraph about music stuff, so if you're not interested, enjoy the dapper pic and keep scrolling :) Anyway, for those of you who've been seeing my posts, my band, Patient 0, has an album coming out tonight at midnight!! This is very exciting, and it's basically a showcase of all my favorite songs I wrote in high school with Hannah. There are also lots of people I'd like to thank for making this possible. @hannahqfowler for her amazing songwriting skills and guitar prowess, @jamescandrum337 for helping record all the drums and writing so many creative drum parts (and also @clowell21 for writing the drum parts on some of the earlier tracks), Lucas Brown from @breakersband for the countless hours helping us mix and master the album, @mrccville and @harluhouseofjupiter for letting us use their facilities (and also providing emotional support), and to all my countless friends who have encouraged me to pursue music. But anyways, I will link the album in my bio tonight. It'll be available on Spotify and Apple Music. Also, I would appreciate any streams, Instagram stories, and shoutouts from you all. Thank you 💘 #punk #newmusic #riotgrrrl