特朗普：“拜登不应错误称已当选，我也可以这么说。”

（早报讯）美国总统特朗普周五晚间时分（新加坡时间早上时分）发了两则推文对选举计票结果表示不满，并表示法律进程才刚开始。

特朗普在本地时间早上6时50分在推文说：“拜登不应该错误地称已成了总统。我也可以这么说。法律诉讼才刚刚开始！”特朗普不到一小时后再发推文说：“在选举之夜，我在所有这些州都有这么大的领先优势，却看到这些都奇迹般地消失了。也许这些领先优势会随着我们的法律程序的进展而回来！”

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!

I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!