特朗普：“拜登不应错误称已当选，我也可以这么说。”

文 / 张佳莹

发布 / 2020年11月7日 9:20 AM

更新 / 2020年11月7日 9:26 AM

美国总统特朗普周五晚间时分（新加坡时间早上时分）发了两则推文对选举计票结果表示不满，并表示法律进程才刚开始。（路透社）

（早报讯）美国总统特朗普周五晚间时分（新加坡时间早上时分）发了两则推文对选举计票结果表示不满，并表示法律进程才刚开始。

特朗普在本地时间早上6时50分在推文说：“拜登不应该错误地称已成了总统。我也可以这么说。法律诉讼才刚刚开始！”特朗普不到一小时后再发推文说：“在选举之夜，我在所有这些州都有这么大的领先优势，却看到这些都奇迹般地消失了。也许这些领先优势会随着我们的法律程序的进展而回来！”

