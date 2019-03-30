特朗普恫言下周关闭美墨边境

美国总统特朗普再次指责墨西哥未能阻止非法移民入境美国，并恫言将在下周关闭美墨边境。

特朗普周五（3月29日）在推特上表示，如果墨西哥“不立即阻止所有非法移民从该国进入美国”，华盛顿下周将关闭美国与墨西哥的边境，或两国邻近的大部分地区边境。

墨西哥总统奥夫拉多尔则表示，他不希望为此问题与美国发生冲突。


 

