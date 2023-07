Visitors look at the Arum Titan "Amorphophallus titanum", the largest flower in the world, as it blossoms for the first time on late July 11, 2023 at the Botanical Garden in Villers-les-Nancy. The flower has a 1,95 meters high yellow pistil and a red-brown petal-shaped funnel. Many curious are awaited to observe the short-term phenomenon despite the smell of rotting meat generated by the plant. (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)(AFP)