《纽约时报》2021年度十大好书

《纽约时报》12月1日选出2021年度十大好书，虚构与非虚构各五本。

虚构：

1.伊博洛·姆布埃（Imbolo Mbue）《我们曾经多么美丽》（How Beautiful We Were）

2.凯蒂·北村（Katie Kitamura）《亲密》（Intimacies）

3.奥里·法诺纳·杰弗斯（Honree Fanonne Jeffers）《W·E·B·杜·波依斯的情歌》（The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois）

4.帕特丽夏·洛克伍德（Patricia Lockwood）《没有人聊起这个》（No One Is Talking About This）

5.本杰明·拉巴图（Benjamin Labatut）《当我们不再理解世界》（When We Cease To Understand The World）

非虚构：

6.托芙·迪特列夫森（Tove Ditlevsen）《哥本哈根三部曲——童年、青春、依赖》（The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency）

7.克林特·史密斯（Clint Smith）《词语的传承——对美国奴隶制历史的反思》（How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America）

8.安德里亚·埃利奥特（Andrea Elliott）《看不见的孩子——美国城市中的贫困、生存与希望》（Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City）

9.安妮特·戈登-里德（Annette Gordon-Reed）《关于解放黑奴纪念日》（On Juneteenth）

10.西尔维娅·普拉斯（Sylvia Plath）《红色彗星——西尔维娅·普拉斯短暂的一生与炽热的艺术》（Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath）