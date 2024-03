维文会见卡塔尔首相 双方吁促成以哈停火

Honoured to meet my good friend Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and join him for iftar in Doha. We reaffirmed our strong bilateral cooperation and had an in-depth discussion on regional developments, including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and longer-term consequences for the region. Sheikh Mohammed is personally involved in mediation efforts, including the partial release of hostages and the truce in November 2023. We agreed that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is vital in order to allow urgently needed humanitarian aid into Gaza. (Video by Yeo Yao Xiong)