配合南北交通廊道工程 宏茂桥5道和6道交界处设临时交通圈

（制图／何汉聪）
（制图／何汉聪）

受南北交通廊道建造工程的影响，宏茂桥5道和6道的路口交界处将从8月18日起，改为设有交通灯的临时交通圈。

根据陆路交通管理局星期一（8月12日）在脸书发布的贴文和视频，这项调整将从8月18日早上5时开始，持续到2025年7月底。

陆交局指出，由于南北交通廊道（North-South Corridor）途经繁忙和建筑密集的地区，为了让建造工程能够有足够的空间安全进行，这些道路的改道和重新设置是必要的。

陆交局建议道路使用者及乘客提前规划行程，预留额外出行时间，尤其在繁忙时段。另外，驾驶者经过受影响路段时也应按照道路指示牌和道路标线行驶。

长达21.5公里的南北交通廊道2018年动工，从海军部西路至伦多道的高架桥部分预计2027年通车。其余路段，包括伦多道至东海岸公园大道的隧道则会在2029年开通。

南北交通廊道将连接北部地区和市区，包括近九公里的高架桥和约12公里的地底隧道。车辆转移到高架桥和隧道后，可腾出更多地面空间用于建造巴士专用道、脚踏车道、人行道，以及改造成社区空间和绿地。

据报道，配合建设工程，玛丽蒙立交桥于去年10月8日起禁止车辆通行，直到建筑工程结束后重新开放。

