配合南北交通廊道工程 宏茂桥5道和6道交界处设临时交通圈

受南北交通廊道建造工程的影响，宏茂桥5道和6道的路口交界处将从8月18日起，改为设有交通灯的临时交通圈。
根据陆路交通管理局星期一（8月12日）在脸书发布的贴文和视频，这项调整将从8月18日早上5时开始，持续到2025年7月底。
陆交局指出，由于南北交通廊道（North-South Corridor）途经繁忙和建筑密集的地区，为了让建造工程能够有足够的空间安全进行，这些道路的改道和重新设置是必要的。
陆交局建议道路使用者及乘客提前规划行程，预留额外出行时间，尤其在繁忙时段。另外，驾驶者经过受影响路段时也应按照道路指示牌和道路标线行驶。
长达21.5公里的南北交通廊道2018年动工，从海军部西路至伦多道的高架桥部分预计2027年通车。其余路段，包括伦多道至东海岸公园大道的隧道则会在2029年开通。
南北交通廊道将连接北部地区和市区，包括近九公里的高架桥和约12公里的地底隧道。车辆转移到高架桥和隧道后，可腾出更多地面空间用于建造巴士专用道、脚踏车道、人行道，以及改造成社区空间和绿地。
据报道，配合建设工程，玛丽蒙立交桥于去年10月8日起禁止车辆通行，直到建筑工程结束后重新开放。
🚧 #PSA From 18th August, 5am, the cross junction between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 6 will be temporarily converted into a signalised roundabout to facilitate the construction of North-South Corridor (#NSC). As the NSC passes busy and heavily built-up areas, these road diversions or reconfigurations are necessary to create sufficient space for the works to proceed safely. Please note that there may be delays when traveling through this area. We urge all motorists and commuters to plan your journeys ahead, and follow road signage and markings along the affected roads. Thank you for your understanding. 🙏🏽👷🏼♂️ ➡️ Check out this video for more info!Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Sunday, August 11, 2024