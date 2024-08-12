配合南北交通廊道工程 宏茂桥5道和6道交界处设临时交通圈

🚧 #PSA From 18th August, 5am, the cross junction between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and 6 will be temporarily converted into a signalised roundabout to facilitate the construction of North-South Corridor (#NSC). As the NSC passes busy and heavily built-up areas, these road diversions or reconfigurations are necessary to create sufficient space for the works to proceed safely. Please note that there may be delays when traveling through this area. We urge all motorists and commuters to plan your journeys ahead, and follow road signage and markings along the affected roads. Thank you for your understanding. 🙏🏽👷🏼‍♂️ ➡️ Check out this video for more info!