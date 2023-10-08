我国领导人发文感谢亚运代表团辛勤付出

发布 / 2023年10月8日 11:00 PM
我国总统尚达曼在脸书发贴文，充分肯定了运动员在本届亚运会中的表现，也为他们的辛勤付出表示感谢。（档案照片）
第19届杭州亚运会星期天（10月8日）落幕，我国总统尚达曼、副总理兼财政部长黄循财均在脸书上发文，为新加坡亚运代表团的辛勤付出表示感谢。

尚达曼写道：“让我们为我们所有运动健儿加油，他们与顶尖的运动员在赛场上竞技，为新加坡竭尽全力，赢得了我们的心。”

“也希望新加坡年轻一代能在这些运动员身上看到自己的影子。看看哪些是有可能实现的，以及还有哪些可以做得更好。”

黄循财也写道：“所有的新加坡运动员们，感谢你们不断挑战极限，鼓舞我们，让我们的旗帜迎风飘扬。我们为你们所有人感到骄傲，在你们追求卓越的体育道路上，我们会继续为你们加油！”

