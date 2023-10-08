我国领导人发文感谢亚运代表团辛勤付出

第19届杭州亚运会星期天（10月8日）落幕，我国总统尚达曼、副总理兼财政部长黄循财均在脸书上发文，为新加坡亚运代表团的辛勤付出表示感谢。
尚达曼写道：“让我们为我们所有运动健儿加油，他们与顶尖的运动员在赛场上竞技，为新加坡竭尽全力，赢得了我们的心。”
“也希望新加坡年轻一代能在这些运动员身上看到自己的影子。看看哪些是有可能实现的，以及还有哪些可以做得更好。”
黄循财也写道：“所有的新加坡运动员们，感谢你们不断挑战极限，鼓舞我们，让我们的旗帜迎风飘扬。我们为你们所有人感到骄傲，在你们追求卓越的体育道路上，我们会继续为你们加油！”
Let’s celebrate the Singaporeans who did not win golds, but came close. And who fought well under pressure in Asia’s...Posted by Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday, October 8, 2023
The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 comes to a close. To all our Team Singapore athletes — thank you for pushing the...Posted by Lawrence Wong on Sunday, October 8, 2023