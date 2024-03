希拉尔亚冠赛胜伊蒂哈德 夺28连胜创世界纪录

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇸🇦 Al Ittihad 0️⃣-2️⃣ Al Hilal 🇸🇦 (0-4 on agg) The home side needed to overturn a 2-0 lead but goals from Al Shahrani and Malcom denied their comeback and sent Al Hilal through to the Semi-Finals 🚀 Match Report 🔗 https://bit.ly/48WHChU #ACL | #ITHvHIL