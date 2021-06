宏茂桥警署获颁“2020年最佳警署奖”

[𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞, 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞] The Singapore Police Force commemorates Police Day on 3 June every year. On this day, we celebrate our past achievements, recognise the contributions of our officers across generations, and reaffirm our commitment to serve the nation. Being at the forefront of law enforcement within the community, our officers are often faced with challenging situations every day that require them to make tough decisions with the interests of the public at heart. Watch the video to catch a glimpse of the varied situations that officers deal with in their line of duty, and the choices they make to keep Singapore safe and secure. #safeguardingeveryday #singaporepoliceforce #policeday2021