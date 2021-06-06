男子持刀连砍四人被捕

文 /
潘靖颖

摄影 /
曾美玲

发布 / 2021年6月6日 9:26 AM

更新 / 2021年6月6日 4:38 PM

红山今早发生砍人案。（曾美玲摄）
（早报讯）惹兰红山第2座组屋一单位发生蓄意伤人案件，一名48岁本地男子持刀袭击该单位的四人，被警方逮捕。

警方发文告说，警方于今早（6月6日）6时06分接获通报，指惹兰红山第2座组屋一单位发生一起蓄意伤人案件。

初步调查显示，男子持刀袭击住在上述单位的四人。四名受害者分别是年龄介于19岁至59岁的两男两女，他们与袭击者并不认识。事后，四人被送往医院。

袭击者被警方当场逮捕，相信他涉毒并有精神病史。

警方在现场查获一把刀、一把菜刀和两把钢笔刀，以及怀疑是毒品的物品。该男子被认为是单独作案。

警方正在调查这起事件。

