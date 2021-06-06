男子持刀连砍四人被捕

【早现场】惹兰红山第2座组屋今早发生一起严重伤人案件，48岁男子持刀捅伤四人，他因涉嫌使用危险武器蓄意重伤他人案件被捕。Posted by Lianhe Zaobao 联合早报 on Saturday, June 5, 2021
（早报讯）惹兰红山第2座组屋一单位发生蓄意伤人案件，一名48岁本地男子持刀袭击该单位的四人，被警方逮捕。
警方发文告说，警方于今早（6月6日）6时06分接获通报，指惹兰红山第2座组屋一单位发生一起蓄意伤人案件。
初步调查显示，男子持刀袭击住在上述单位的四人。四名受害者分别是年龄介于19岁至59岁的两男两女，他们与袭击者并不认识。事后，四人被送往医院。
袭击者被警方当场逮捕，相信他涉毒并有精神病史。
警方在现场查获一把刀、一把菜刀和两把钢笔刀，以及怀疑是毒品的物品。该男子被认为是单独作案。
警方正在调查这起事件。
Soundbite by Commander of Clementi Police Division, AC Marc E
This morning, our officers responded promptly to an incident at a unit on the second floor of Blk 2 Jalan Bukit Merah. A 48-year-old Singaporean Chinese man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon at the scene. Assistant Commissioner of Police Marc E, Commander of Clementi Police Division spoke to the media at the scene. Watch the video to find out more.Posted by Singapore Police Force on Sunday, June 6, 2021