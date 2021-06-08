黄循财：我国整体疫情情况有所改善

Our frontline officers work very hard everyday to keep Singapore safe. Day in, day out they often have to put on PPE for work, and some even have marks on their faces after prolonged wearing of masks. Today I met with a few of them from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and the healthcare sector. They are stationed at Tuas Checkpoint to test the cargo drivers who transport our food and key supplies. Let's continue to support our many unsung heroes on the Covid-19 frontline. Stay United and we will get through this together!