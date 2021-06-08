黄循财：我国整体疫情情况有所改善

（早报讯）我国正朝正确的方向前进，之前不断反复的疫情情况也已大致改善，财政部长黄循财呼吁大家继续合作，共同克服疫情。
联合领导抗疫跨部门工作小组的黄循财星期二（6月8日）走访大士关卡，之后在面簿上传视频，分享我国疫情情况的最新进展。
黄循财透露，大士关卡已经开始使用呼吸检测器，为载送食品和必需品入境我国的货车司机等人员进行快速检测。他指出，关卡前线人员会身穿个人防护衣才会为旅客进行检测。“无论是关卡或是医院，这些前线人员每天都会穿上个人防护衣努力确保新加坡的安全。”
黄循财答谢这些前线人员的努力与付出，同时指出，我国正朝正确的方向前进，整体情况也有所改善。“所以我们要继续共同合作，也要有信心能够一起克服（疫情）。”
李显龙总理上周在发表全国讲话时说，政府已在新柔长堤和樟宜机场使用呼吸检测器，只需一分钟就能完成检测。他当时指出，这些检测仪可更快速找出病患，并在病患最具传染力时将其隔离起来，显著降低冠病病毒传播的速度。
