上百海龟宝宝孵化 左摇右摆回归大海

来自 / 联合晚报

文 /
姚可嘉

发布 / 2021年6月20日 3:03 PM

成群的海龟宝宝在东海岸公园的海滩上孵化后，投入大海的怀抱。（视频截图）
（早报讯）又到了海龟来我国海滩筑巢的季节，约100只玳瑁海龟在东海岸公园孵化，国家公园局赶往现场引导海龟安全入海，并拍成视频分享，网民纷纷献上对海龟宝宝的祝福。

国家公园局昨天（6月19日）在面簿专页分享一则视频，指在星期五傍晚接获海龟孵化的通报。当局迅速安排人员到场观察孵化过程，确保海龟宝宝最终安全回归大海。

视频长约一分钟，画面中可看见一大群小小只的海龟宝宝蹒跚地朝着大海爬去。那左右摇摆的可爱姿态让许多网民留言赞叹：“太可爱了！”

网民“Juman”留言提醒民众爱护大自然，“这就是我们必须保持海岸线和沙滩整洁的原因，维持大自然的生态需要很长的时间，但破坏它往往只在一夕之间。”

当局指出，玳瑁龟（Hawksbill Turtle）是我国常见的两种海龟之一，属于极危物种。雌性玳瑁龟每年都会回到我国的海岸筑巢下蛋。玳瑁龟是野生动物法令下的受保护物种，民众不得私自收集海龟的蛋或者幼龟。根据法令，这些行为是违法的。

当局呼吁民众，若发现海龟宝宝或者海龟筑巢，可拨打公园局的热线1800-471-7300通报。

另外，民众也必须与海龟保持安全距离，小声说话，以及避免碰触它们。欲知更多与海龟相关的资讯，可游览www.go.gov.sg/turtle-advisory查询。

