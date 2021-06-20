上百海龟宝宝孵化 左摇右摆回归大海

Some great news to kick off our weekend! It’s the turtle nesting season again. We were alerted to the hatching of about 100 Hawksbill Turtle hatchlings at East Coast Park yesterday evening. Our officers promptly arrived on site to monitor the hatching and guided the turtle hatchlings into the sea safely. The critically endangered Hawksbill Turtle is one of two species of marine turtles that can be found in our waters, and female Hawksbills return every year to our shores to lay their eggs. The Hawksbill Turtle is a protected species under the Wildlife Act and members of public are not permitted to collect the hatchlings or eggs. Doing so will be an offence under the Wildlife Act. If members of the public spot hatchlings or a nesting turtle, they can call the NParks helpline (1800-471-7300). Do keep your distance, keep noise levels low by speaking softly and avoid touching them. For more information on what to do when encountering these animals, please visit www.go.gov.sg/turtle-advisory. 🎥 Jonathan Tan