李显龙总理接种冠病疫苗追加剂

（早报讯）李显龙总理今早（9月17日）在新加坡中央医院接种冠病疫苗追加剂。他向大家做出呼吁，如果有机会接种追加剂，请前去接种。这将减低患上重病或患病后须在加护病房接受照料的机率。
李总理今天在面簿上分享了他接种疫苗追加剂的视频。他指出，冠病病例正迅速增加，接种疫苗追加剂将更好地保护大家免受病毒影响。
李总理说：“冠病疫苗专家团已建议60岁及以上者（像我）、乐龄护理设施住户和免疫缺陷者接种多一剂疫苗。”
Got my COVID-19 vaccine booster jab at Singapore General Hospital this morning. Cases are increasing rapidly. A booster jab will strengthen your protection against COVID-19. The Expert Committee has recommended this additional dose for those 60 years and older (like myself), residents of aged care homes, and immunocompromised individuals. Seniors who completed two vaccinations at least 6 months ago will receive an SMS with a personalised link, to book an appointment. If you are offered a booster, please take it. It will reduce your chances of getting seriously ill, or needing ICU care. – LHL (PMO Video by Alex Qiu)Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday, September 16, 2021
在六个月或更早之前接种两剂冠病疫苗的年长者将接获简讯通知。年长者可用简讯上列明的链接去预约接种时段。
李总理是在1月8日于中央医院接种第一剂疫苗，并在1月29日完成第二剂疫苗的接种。