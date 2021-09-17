李显龙总理接种冠病疫苗追加剂

Got my COVID-19 vaccine booster jab at Singapore General Hospital this morning. Cases are increasing rapidly. A booster jab will strengthen your protection against COVID-19. The Expert Committee has recommended this additional dose for those 60 years and older (like myself), residents of aged care homes, and immunocompromised individuals. Seniors who completed two vaccinations at least 6 months ago will receive an SMS with a personalised link, to book an appointment. If you are offered a booster, please take it. It will reduce your chances of getting seriously ill, or needing ICU care. – LHL (PMO Video by Alex Qiu)