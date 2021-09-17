李显龙总理接种冠病疫苗追加剂

文 /
宋慧纯

发布 / 2021年9月17日 10:32 AM

更新 / 2021年9月17日 12:54 PM

李显龙总理今早在新加坡中央医院接种冠病疫苗追加剂。（通讯及新闻部提供）
李显龙总理今早在新加坡中央医院接种冠病疫苗追加剂。（通讯及新闻部提供）

（早报讯）李显龙总理今早（9月17日）在新加坡中央医院接种冠病疫苗追加剂。他向大家做出呼吁，如果有机会接种追加剂，请前去接种。这将减低患上重病或患病后须在加护病房接受照料的机率。

李总理今天在面簿上分享了他接种疫苗追加剂的视频。他指出，冠病病例正迅速增加，接种疫苗追加剂将更好地保护大家免受病毒影响。

李总理说：“冠病疫苗专家团已建议60岁及以上者（像我）、乐龄护理设施住户和免疫缺陷者接种多一剂疫苗。”  

在六个月或更早之前接种两剂冠病疫苗的年长者将接获简讯通知。年长者可用简讯上列明的链接去预约接种时段。

李总理是在1月8日于中央医院接种第一剂疫苗，并在1月29日完成第二剂疫苗的接种。

