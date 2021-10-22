黄金坊列为受保留建筑

Today, we have gazetted Golden Mile Complex as a conserved building. Golden Mile Complex was built in the 1970s and was one of the first high-rise mixed-use developments in Singapore. At the time, it re-defined modern urban living and exemplified the ingenuity and ambition of our pioneer generation of architects, engineers and builders. Today, it remains one of our finest examples of Brutalist architecture, and an important icon from our initial years of post-war nation-building. This decision to conserve Golden Mile Complex was not taken lightly, and comes after extensive and careful study and engagement with building owners and heritage stakeholders. I’ve had thoughtful conversations with some owners, and appreciate their sharing. Understandably, they have some concerns as the building is ageing. In this regard, URA has made the effort to ensure that conservation does not undermine the owners’ collective sale efforts, and has put together a significant incentive package to make development options more attractive to potential buyers. We hope that this will support the owners to move forward with their collective sale efforts, and motivate developers to consider the potential of the site, alongside our vision to rejuvenate a national icon. Looking ahead, we will continue to work with the owners and with industry to explore viable adaptive re-use outcomes for the building.