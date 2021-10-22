黄金坊列为受保留建筑

坐落美芝路、拥有近50年历史的黄金坊外观独特，从远处望去，梯田式的设计像是一台打字机。它已列为受保留建筑。（档案照片）
坐落美芝路、拥有近50年历史的黄金坊外观独特，从远处望去，梯田式的设计像是一台打字机。它已列为受保留建筑。（档案照片）

（早报讯）黄金坊已列为受保留建筑。

国家发展部长李智陞今天（10月22日）在面簿发布视频，宣布这个消息。他说，保留黄金坊不是轻易做出的决定，而是经过广泛和仔细的研究，和咨询黄金坊业主和历史遗产利益相关者后做出的。

李智陞说：“我与一些业主进行了深思熟虑的交谈，并感谢他们的分享。可以理解的是，随着建筑老化，他们有一些担忧。在这方面，市区重建局已尽一番努力，确保保留黄金坊不会影响业主寻求集体出售，并制定重要的优惠配套，使各种发展方案对潜在买家而言更具吸引力。”

李智陞强调，他希望这能支持业主推动黄金坊的集体出售，并鼓励发展商考虑这个地段的潜力。“展望未来，我们将继续与业主和业界合作，为黄金坊探索可行的改造再利用方案。＂

早前报道，黄金坊业主曾两度公开招标，希望以8亿元在市场上集体出售大厦，但并未成功吸引任何发展商投标。

黄金坊下来若集售给发展商，市建局计划为发展商提供优惠。这包括发展商可在保留黄金坊主建筑的前提下，拆掉黄金坊现有的多层停车场，用这部分地皮增建一栋30层楼高的新建筑。

获保留的黄金坊整体总楼面面积（GFA）可增加约33%。

当局也允许发展商免付发展额外楼面面积的部分发展费。免付金额最高可达整体发展项目市值的10%，或依据去年9月公布的发展费（按获准用途而定）计算出的10％土地估价，视何者为低。

此外，发展商也可选择将地契填补至99年，并在有需要时调整这块地皮的轮廓，以更好地配合新建筑的格局。

黄金坊建于上世纪70年代，是新加坡首批高楼综合发展项目之一。李智陞说：“在当时，它重新定义了现代城市生活，并体现了我国建国一代建筑师、工程师和建筑商的聪明才智与雄心。时至今日，它仍是我国最优秀的粗野主义（Brutalist）建筑之一，也是战后建国初期的重要标志。”

