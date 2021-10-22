黄金坊列为受保留建筑

（早报讯）黄金坊已列为受保留建筑。
国家发展部长李智陞今天（10月22日）在面簿发布视频，宣布这个消息。他说，保留黄金坊不是轻易做出的决定，而是经过广泛和仔细的研究，和咨询黄金坊业主和历史遗产利益相关者后做出的。
李智陞说：“我与一些业主进行了深思熟虑的交谈，并感谢他们的分享。可以理解的是，随着建筑老化，他们有一些担忧。在这方面，市区重建局已尽一番努力，确保保留黄金坊不会影响业主寻求集体出售，并制定重要的优惠配套，使各种发展方案对潜在买家而言更具吸引力。”
李智陞强调，他希望这能支持业主推动黄金坊的集体出售，并鼓励发展商考虑这个地段的潜力。“展望未来，我们将继续与业主和业界合作，为黄金坊探索可行的改造再利用方案。＂
早前报道，黄金坊业主曾两度公开招标，希望以8亿元在市场上集体出售大厦，但并未成功吸引任何发展商投标。
黄金坊下来若集售给发展商，市建局计划为发展商提供优惠。这包括发展商可在保留黄金坊主建筑的前提下，拆掉黄金坊现有的多层停车场，用这部分地皮增建一栋30层楼高的新建筑。
获保留的黄金坊整体总楼面面积（GFA）可增加约33%。
当局也允许发展商免付发展额外楼面面积的部分发展费。免付金额最高可达整体发展项目市值的10%，或依据去年9月公布的发展费（按获准用途而定）计算出的10％土地估价，视何者为低。
此外，发展商也可选择将地契填补至99年，并在有需要时调整这块地皮的轮廓，以更好地配合新建筑的格局。
黄金坊建于上世纪70年代，是新加坡首批高楼综合发展项目之一。李智陞说：“在当时，它重新定义了现代城市生活，并体现了我国建国一代建筑师、工程师和建筑商的聪明才智与雄心。时至今日，它仍是我国最优秀的粗野主义（Brutalist）建筑之一，也是战后建国初期的重要标志。”
Conservation of Golden Mile Complex
Today, we have gazetted Golden Mile Complex as a conserved building. Golden Mile Complex was built in the 1970s and was one of the first high-rise mixed-use developments in Singapore. At the time, it re-defined modern urban living and exemplified the ingenuity and ambition of our pioneer generation of architects, engineers and builders. Today, it remains one of our finest examples of Brutalist architecture, and an important icon from our initial years of post-war nation-building. This decision to conserve Golden Mile Complex was not taken lightly, and comes after extensive and careful study and engagement with building owners and heritage stakeholders. I’ve had thoughtful conversations with some owners, and appreciate their sharing. Understandably, they have some concerns as the building is ageing. In this regard, URA has made the effort to ensure that conservation does not undermine the owners’ collective sale efforts, and has put together a significant incentive package to make development options more attractive to potential buyers. We hope that this will support the owners to move forward with their collective sale efforts, and motivate developers to consider the potential of the site, alongside our vision to rejuvenate a national icon. Looking ahead, we will continue to work with the owners and with industry to explore viable adaptive re-use outcomes for the building.Posted by Desmond Lee on Friday, October 22, 2021