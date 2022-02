黄循财：新预算案将助家庭应付生活费上涨等问题

🍊🍊🧧 Are you done with all your Chinese New Year visiting, and could you also be taking a day off at work today (Psst: it‘s “Loyal Dog Day” today, and best to stay home!)? If so, there's no better time to join us in our Spring Reception 2022 happening right now! Jointly organised by SCCC and 新加坡宗乡会馆联合总会 Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, representatives from the local Chinese community and various ethnic groups will be gathering virtually to exchange well-wishes for the Year of the Tiger 🐯🎉 Expect not only an invigorating line-up of cultural performances by young award-winning percussion ensemble DRUM FENG , and prominent Teochew Opera troupe 南华潮剧社 Nam Hwa Opera, but also street dance performances by Noooice Academy, and an multi-cultural performance from yIN Harmony. Tune in now! 🍊🍊🧧 亲戚都拜访了吗?那你是不是刚好也在今天请了假呢?(今天是“赤狗日”,最好呆在家!)是的话,那就欢迎你参与现在正在举办的新春团拜2022! 由新加坡华族文化中心和新加坡宗乡会馆联合总会联办的新春团拜2022,将邀请本地华社领导以及各族群的代表在线上一同欢庆虎年 🐯🎉 除了新晋打击乐团FENG鼓和著名的南华潮剧社将为你带来一系列活力四射的文化演出,你也能欣赏朝气蓬勃的NOOOICE舞团献上的街舞表演和yIN Harmony的多元文化表演。立即收看吧!