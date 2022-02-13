民防2月15日全岛响警报

王嬿婷

发布 / 2022年2月13日 10:43 AM

更新 / 2022年2月13日 11:04 AM

民防部队在面簿发布视频，向公众解释不同警报的意义。（民防部队面簿视频截图）
（早报讯）来临星期二（2月15日）傍晚6时20分，新加坡民防部队将通过公众警报系统在全岛拉响一分钟的“重要信息”警报，公众不必惊慌。

民防部队今早（13日）发文告说，公众若有下载SGSecure手机应用而没把手机设定为静音或震动模式，手机到时也将响起警报。警报会在20秒后自动停止，或当用户按下确认短信后停止。

听到“重要信息”警报时，公众可立即收听任何本地广播电台或新传媒电视频道，以获取关于公众警报系统的简要信息，或者上网go.gov.sg/pws进一步了解不同警报的意义。

民防部队指出，每年进行拉响警报与鸣放信息活动，主要是让公众熟悉不同的警报信号，以提高人们对警报信号的认识和反应。

