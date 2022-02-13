民防2月15日全岛响警报

（早报讯）来临星期二（2月15日）傍晚6时20分，新加坡民防部队将通过公众警报系统在全岛拉响一分钟的“重要信息”警报，公众不必惊慌。
民防部队今早（13日）发文告说，公众若有下载SGSecure手机应用而没把手机设定为静音或震动模式，手机到时也将响起警报。警报会在20秒后自动停止，或当用户按下确认短信后停止。
听到“重要信息”警报时，公众可立即收听任何本地广播电台或新传媒电视频道，以获取关于公众警报系统的简要信息，或者上网go.gov.sg/pws进一步了解不同警报的意义。
民防部队指出，每年进行拉响警报与鸣放信息活动，主要是让公众熟悉不同的警报信号，以提高人们对警报信号的认识和反应。
What's that sound? | PWS2022
“What’s that sound?”🤔 Has this thought ever crossed your mind, or do you know someone who has asked a similar question upon hearing the sounding of the Public Warning System (PWS)? Hopefully after seeing this post, such questions will be a thing of the past. Remember to stay calm when you hear the PWS signal on 15th Feb!Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Thursday, February 10, 2022