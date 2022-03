"𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐩-𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞!” 𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮. On 2 March, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle 6,000 pieces of...