𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 “𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗲” 𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 On 8 March, ICA officers at Tuas checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,177 cartons and 650 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting precast concrete. Officers had directed the lorry for further checks as they had observed signs which indicated a possible smuggling attempt. Their suspicions were confirmed when they uncovered duty-unpaid cigarettes inside the trailer’s modified floorboard. The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. A male Malaysian lorry driver was charged in court on 9 Mar 2022. Safeguarding Singapore’s borders is a top priority for ICA. Similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe. #SecureBordersSafeSG #GuardiansOfOurBorders