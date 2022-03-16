裸上身小学外游荡 36岁男被捕

郑智浩

发布 / 2022年3月16日 8:59 AM

更新 / 2022年3月16日 9:07 AM

36岁半裸男子在盛港一带的小学外游荡，被三名警员逮捕。（视频截图）
（早报讯）36岁半裸男子在盛港一带的小学外游荡，被三名警员逮捕。

这起事件发生在星期天（3月13日）下午1时10分左右，地点是盛港一带的芬薇路（Fernvale Road）。

根据互联网流传的视频，一名上身赤裸，穿着深红色短裤男子出现在康林小学外，被公众和三名警员追赶，约10秒后被警方制伏。男子不断挣扎，期间还大喊两次。

警方受询时证实这起事件，一名36岁的男子在精神健康法令（Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act）下被捕，之后已被转至心理卫生学院接受精神评估和治疗。没有人在事故中受伤。

