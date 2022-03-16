裸上身小学外游荡 36岁男被捕

（早报讯）36岁半裸男子在盛港一带的小学外游荡，被三名警员逮捕。
这起事件发生在星期天（3月13日）下午1时10分左右，地点是盛港一带的芬薇路（Fernvale Road）。
根据互联网流传的视频，一名上身赤裸，穿着深红色短裤男子出现在康林小学外，被公众和三名警员追赶，约10秒后被警方制伏。男子不断挣扎，期间还大喊两次。
警方受询时证实这起事件，一名36岁的男子在精神健康法令（Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act）下被捕，之后已被转至心理卫生学院接受精神评估和治疗。没有人在事故中受伤。
Police chasing topless man around
Update: The police received a call for assistance along Fernvale Road at around 1.10pm on 13 Mar. They later apprehended a 36-year-old man under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act. ____________________ The 36-year-old was apprehended by the police after being seen running around topless in Sengkang at Fernvale Road on Sunday afternoon (Mar 13). Video shows policemen chasing after the half-naked man outside a school. The man is eventually restrained by several police officers. Credit: 刘表Posted by ROADS.sg on Tuesday, March 15, 2022