裸上身小学外游荡 36岁男被捕

Update: The police received a call for assistance along Fernvale Road at around 1.10pm on 13 Mar. They later apprehended a 36-year-old man under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act. ____________________ The 36-year-old was apprehended by the police after being seen running around topless in Sengkang at Fernvale Road on Sunday afternoon (Mar 13). Video shows policemen chasing after the half-naked man outside a school. The man is eventually restrained by several police officers. Credit: 刘表