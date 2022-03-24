李显龙总理上午11时发表全国讲话

李显龙总理3月24日上午11时发表全国讲话，谈本地冠病疫情和我国接下来的行动。（李显龙总理面簿视频截图）
（早报讯）李显龙总理今天（3月24日）上午11时将发表全国讲话，谈本地冠病疫情和我国接下来的行动。

全国讲话将通过他的面簿页与新传媒频道直播，《联合早报》面簿也会转播总理演讲。

李总理昨午（23日）在面簿贴文说：“随着这一波奥密克戎疫情消退，我国疫情正在改善，新加坡人也在逐渐学会与病毒共存。”

他因此将就这情况和我国接下来的步骤，发表全国讲话。这是本地冠病疫情自2020年初暴发以来，李总理第九次就疫情形势发表全国讲话，上一次是去年10月9日。

