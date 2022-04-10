一脚踏出公寓门 女子遭飞速脚踏车撞昏

（早报讯）一脚踏出公寓侧门，脚踏车突然快速从侧撞过来，女子被撞倒在地，一度失去意识。她在这起事故中扭伤脖子，身体多处也擦伤，事隔近三周，至今仍未完全康复。
根据面簿专页Road.sg今早（4月10日）上传的贴文，事故发生在3月21日傍晚约5时30分，地点在某栋公寓的侧门外，被撞伤的女子名为莎莉（Sally Ng）。
视频显示，身穿运动装的莎莉，在拉开侧门后走出公寓。她在踏出门外时望向右边查看路况。这时，左侧一辆脚踏车以相当快的速度撞了过来。
莎莉始料不及，整个人被撞得双脚离地，向身体右侧跌开。与此同时，脚踏车也失去平衡翻覆，骑士跌倒在地上。
莎莉在贴文里留言道：“当时脚踏车的速度很快，看见我的时候没刹车，直接撞了上来。我被撞倒后，短暂昏迷了几秒钟，之后全身痛得动弹不得。”
骑士没道歉反怪她没让路
根据莎莉的绘述，骑士事发后将她扶起，没有道歉，反而责怪她没让路。
还在惊吓中的莎莉，当时只能呆在原地等待救护车的到来。“我的身体在颤抖，脖子也动不了，由于身体太过疼痛，当时也无法向警方提供口供。”
莎莉透露，她在事发当晚出院，医院给她五天的病假休养。经脚踏车这么一撞，她的脖子扭伤，头部和臀部都受伤，身体上也有淤青。另外，由于剧痛难当，她无法长时间躺着或坐着。
68岁阿叔助查
针对这起事故，警方受询时证实，在3月21日晚上约6时16分接获通报，指榜鹅路发生一起鲁莽导致他人受伤案件。一名44岁的女子事后在清醒的情况下送院，一名68岁的男子目前正在协助警方调查。
受伤三周仍未康复
莎莉说，“事故发生近三周后，我仍未完全康复，上半身肌肉还能感到疼痛，尤其是颈部。我依然心有余悸，现在对脚踏车骑士充满恐惧。”
莎莉希望警方可以尽快结束调查，为自己讨回公道。
贴文引关注
贴文引起很多网民的关注，不少网友在贴文底下留言。网友Walter留言道，双方都有责任，脚踏车骑士骑行的速度太快，而女子在踏出侧门前应该先查看周围。
网友Lynx，如果被撞的是年长人士可能会危及性命，脚踏车骑士在路上骑行时应顾及他人的生命。
根据陆路交通局的网站，脚踏车若在公共走道上骑行，应该给行人让路，且应该注意骑行的速度，在他人面前减速。
I need justice!! On 21 March 2022 (Monday), at about 5.30pm I was hit and knocked down by a cyclist immediately when I exited the side gate of my condo. The cyclist was riding at a fast speed and did not braked when he saw me. It was too fast for me to react. The impact was so great that I was threw to the ground and blackout for a few seconds. I was in great pain and could not move my body. The cyclist helped me up and I called the ambulance immediately. The cyclist did not apologize and was rude and arrogant. He claimed that he did not hit me and blamed me for not giving way to him. I remained silent. I was in tremendous shock and my entire body was shivering badly. I was unable to move my neck and felt nausea while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. My entire body was in great pain and unable to provide statement to the police. I was discharged on the same night and given 05 days of Outpatient Sick Leave. I suffered from neck sprain, head injury, hip bruises, and skin abrasion. I was unable to lay down and sit for long period of time due to the pain caused by the injuries. On 23 March 2022 (Wednesday), I visited Punggol Polyclinic due to swelling left upper shoulder which also caused by the accident. 3 weeks after the accident, I have not fully recovered and still feel upper body muscle aching very badly especially my neck. I am very traumatized now, living in stress and fear of cyclist. On 24th March I received a call from AMK Police Station to schedule a appointment for my statement. I was told by the IO that I can only go to AMK police station and not any other stations. But till to date I have yet to hear from them…how long do I have to wait? Why can't I go to other stations? There were CCTV on the shelter pavement on the day of incident. However, it has been removed when I revisited on 25th March 2022. Fortunately the condo CCTV footage had captured the incident I need justice!!! Sally Ng