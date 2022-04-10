一脚踏出公寓门 女子遭飞速脚踏车撞昏

I need justice!! On 21 March 2022 (Monday), at about 5.30pm I was hit and knocked down by a cyclist immediately when I exited the side gate of my condo. The cyclist was riding at a fast speed and did not braked when he saw me. It was too fast for me to react. The impact was so great that I was threw to the ground and blackout for a few seconds. I was in great pain and could not move my body. The cyclist helped me up and I called the ambulance immediately. The cyclist did not apologize and was rude and arrogant. He claimed that he did not hit me and blamed me for not giving way to him. I remained silent. I was in tremendous shock and my entire body was shivering badly. I was unable to move my neck and felt nausea while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. My entire body was in great pain and unable to provide statement to the police. I was discharged on the same night and given 05 days of Outpatient Sick Leave. I suffered from neck sprain, head injury, hip bruises, and skin abrasion. I was unable to lay down and sit for long period of time due to the pain caused by the injuries. On 23 March 2022 (Wednesday), I visited Punggol Polyclinic due to swelling left upper shoulder which also caused by the accident. 3 weeks after the accident, I have not fully recovered and still feel upper body muscle aching very badly especially my neck. I am very traumatized now, living in stress and fear of cyclist. On 24th March I received a call from AMK Police Station to schedule a appointment for my statement. I was told by the IO that I can only go to AMK police station and not any other stations. But till to date I have yet to hear from them…how long do I have to wait? Why can’t I go to other stations? There were CCTV on the shelter pavement on the day of incident. However, it has been removed when I revisited on 25th March 2022. Fortunately the condo CCTV footage had captured the incident I need justice!!! Sally Ng ====================== Switch and save! For a limited time only, get up to S$200 worth of petrol vouchers when you purchase an AIG Car Insurance Collision Only or AIG Car Insurance Complete plan. Get a quote now: www.aig.sg/roads *T&Cs apply. Protected up to speciﬁed limits by SDIC.