一脚踏出公寓门 女子遭飞速脚踏车撞昏

文 /
姚可嘉

发布 / 2022年4月10日 7:13 PM

更新 / 2022年4月10日 11:11 PM

女子踏出公寓后，被一辆脚踏车撞倒，导致身体多处擦伤。（视频截图）

（早报讯）一脚踏出公寓侧门，脚踏车突然快速从侧撞过来，女子被撞倒在地，一度失去意识。她在这起事故中扭伤脖子，身体多处也擦伤，事隔近三周，至今仍未完全康复。

根据面簿专页Road.sg今早（4月10日）上传的贴文，事故发生在3月21日傍晚约5时30分，地点在某栋公寓的侧门外，被撞伤的女子名为莎莉（Sally Ng）。

视频显示，身穿运动装的莎莉，在拉开侧门后走出公寓。她在踏出门外时望向右边查看路况。这时，左侧一辆脚踏车以相当快的速度撞了过来。

莎莉始料不及，整个人被撞得双脚离地，向身体右侧跌开。与此同时，脚踏车也失去平衡翻覆，骑士跌倒在地上。

莎莉在贴文里留言道：“当时脚踏车的速度很快，看见我的时候没刹车，直接撞了上来。我被撞倒后，短暂昏迷了几秒钟，之后全身痛得动弹不得。”

骑士没道歉反怪她没让路

根据莎莉的绘述，骑士事发后将她扶起，没有道歉，反而责怪她没让路。

还在惊吓中的莎莉，当时只能呆在原地等待救护车的到来。“我的身体在颤抖，脖子也动不了，由于身体太过疼痛，当时也无法向警方提供口供。”

莎莉透露，她在事发当晚出院，医院给她五天的病假休养。经脚踏车这么一撞，她的脖子扭伤，头部和臀部都受伤，身体上也有淤青。另外，由于剧痛难当，她无法长时间躺着或坐着。

68岁阿叔助查

针对这起事故，警方受询时证实，在3月21日晚上约6时16分接获通报，指榜鹅路发生一起鲁莽导致他人受伤案件。一名44岁的女子事后在清醒的情况下送院，一名68岁的男子目前正在协助警方调查。

莎莉在贴文道："当时脚踏车的速度很快，直接撞了上来。我被撞倒后，短暂昏迷了几秒钟。"

受伤三周仍未康复

莎莉说，“事故发生近三周后，我仍未完全康复，上半身肌肉还能感到疼痛，尤其是颈部。我依然心有余悸，现在对脚踏车骑士充满恐惧。”

莎莉希望警方可以尽快结束调查，为自己讨回公道。

贴文引关注

贴文引起很多网民的关注，不少网友在贴文底下留言。网友Walter留言道，双方都有责任，脚踏车骑士骑行的速度太快，而女子在踏出侧门前应该先查看周围。

网友Lynx，如果被撞的是年长人士可能会危及性命，脚踏车骑士在路上骑行时应顾及他人的生命。

根据陆路交通局的网站，脚踏车若在公共走道上骑行，应该给行人让路，且应该注意骑行的速度，在他人面前减速。

