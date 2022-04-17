德光岛圩田造地完成过半 预计2024年底竣工

（早报讯）政府在德光岛通过建造圩田造地的项目已经完成超过一半，预计可在2024年底竣工。
国家发展部长李智陞今天（4月17日）发布面簿贴文宣布这项消息。
圩田（polder）指的是由堤坝围绕加以保护，以避免受海水冲击的低洼土地。这是荷兰人透过填海造地的方式。
我国在2016年首次宣布采用圩田技术在德光岛进行填海造地，李显龙总理在2019年国庆群众大会上指出，政府通过在德光岛打造小型圩田以积累经验，作为日后保护我国本岛海岸线的措施，对抗海平面上升的威胁。
李智陞在贴文中写道，他上周走访德光岛，了解圩田建造项目的进展。他指出，与我国其他工程项目一样，圩田建造工程也因为冠病疫情而面对延误。
这项工程原本估计是在今年底完工。
李智陞说，项目小组正积极与承包商合作，工程取得令人振奋的进展，圩田项目已完成超过一半，圩田正在逐渐成形。他指出，圩田的外围已建造完毕，堤坝的建造正在进行中，圩田范围内的低洼地也已经形成。目前，项目小组正在进行土地改良工作，使土地更为坚固。
此外，李智陞透露，当局也已经为建造主要设施如水泵房和电力站，展开基础设施工程。“我们希望在大约2024年底完成这项工程。”
建造圩田首先是在海里建造一个防波堤，把一个地方围起来，再将防波提后方的海水抽出来。通过这个方式创造出来的旱地可以低于海平面，之后必须一直将水抽出来。
李智陞说，新加坡相当多的土地仅比海平面高四公尺或更低，因此我国面对气候变化导致海平面上升的威胁。新加坡正在与荷兰专家合作，汲取他们在设计和打造圩田方面的经验，同时确保我国所建造的圩田适合在本地热带环境采用。
Polders are low lying land protected from the sea by sea walls known as dikes. Significant parts of Singapore are 4m or less above mean sea level, putting us at risk when sea levels rise due to climate change. Visited the polder project at Pulau Tekong last week. The team has been working hard over the last few years, and like all other projects, COVID-19 posed challenges to the polder project too. But the project team has been working closely with the contractor, and there has been some good progress on the works. It is exciting to see the polder take shape – it is now more than halfway complete. The perimeter of the polder has been set in place, and the construction of the dike wall is ongoing. Within the polder, most of the low-lying polder land has been created, and soil improvement works are currently being carried out to strengthen the ground. In addition, infrastructure works to prepare for the construction of key facilities such as the pumping stations and electrical substations have commenced. We hope to complete the project around end 2024. As PM shared at NDR 2019, the polder project at Pulau Tekong will allow us to gain experience in developing polders, which could be an option for coastal protection and resilience against sea-level rise. We have partnered closely with the Dutch to design and construct the polder – drawing on their vast experience, and adapting it to Singapore’s tropical context. Looking forward to seeing the completed polder in a few years!Posted by Desmond Lee on Saturday, April 16, 2022