德光岛圩田造地完成过半 预计2024年底竣工

Polders are low lying land protected from the sea by sea walls known as dikes. Significant parts of Singapore are 4m or less above mean sea level, putting us at risk when sea levels rise due to climate change. Visited the polder project at Pulau Tekong last week. The team has been working hard over the last few years, and like all other projects, COVID-19 posed challenges to the polder project too. But the project team has been working closely with the contractor, and there has been some good progress on the works. It is exciting to see the polder take shape – it is now more than halfway complete. The perimeter of the polder has been set in place, and the construction of the dike wall is ongoing. Within the polder, most of the low-lying polder land has been created, and soil improvement works are currently being carried out to strengthen the ground. In addition, infrastructure works to prepare for the construction of key facilities such as the pumping stations and electrical substations have commenced. We hope to complete the project around end 2024. As PM shared at NDR 2019, the polder project at Pulau Tekong will allow us to gain experience in developing polders, which could be an option for coastal protection and resilience against sea-level rise. We have partnered closely with the Dutch to design and construct the polder – drawing on their vast experience, and adapting it to Singapore’s tropical context. Looking forward to seeing the completed polder in a few years!