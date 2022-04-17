德光岛圩田造地完成过半 预计2024年底竣工

文 /
许翔宇

2022年4月17日

更新 / 2022年4月17日 4:31 PM

李智陞说，圩田建造项目已完成超过一半，圩田正在逐渐成形。（国家发展部提供）
李智陞说，圩田建造项目已完成超过一半，圩田正在逐渐成形。（国家发展部提供）

（早报讯）政府在德光岛通过建造圩田造地的项目已经完成超过一半，预计可在2024年底竣工。

国家发展部长李智陞今天（4月17日）发布面簿贴文宣布这项消息。

圩田（polder）指的是由堤坝围绕加以保护，以避免受海水冲击的低洼土地。这是荷兰人透过填海造地的方式。

我国在2016年首次宣布采用圩田技术在德光岛进行填海造地，李显龙总理在2019年国庆群众大会上指出，政府通过在德光岛打造小型圩田以积累经验，作为日后保护我国本岛海岸线的措施，对抗海平面上升的威胁。

李智陞在贴文中写道，他上周走访德光岛，了解圩田建造项目的进展。他指出，与我国其他工程项目一样，圩田建造工程也因为冠病疫情而面对延误。

这项工程原本估计是在今年底完工。

李智陞说，项目小组正积极与承包商合作，工程取得令人振奋的进展，圩田项目已完成超过一半，圩田正在逐渐成形。他指出，圩田的外围已建造完毕，堤坝的建造正在进行中，圩田范围内的低洼地也已经形成。目前，项目小组正在进行土地改良工作，使土地更为坚固。

此外，李智陞透露，当局也已经为建造主要设施如水泵房和电力站，展开基础设施工程。“我们希望在大约2024年底完成这项工程。”

建造圩田首先是在海里建造一个防波堤，把一个地方围起来，再将防波提后方的海水抽出来。通过这个方式创造出来的旱地可以低于海平面，之后必须一直将水抽出来。

李智陞说，新加坡相当多的土地仅比海平面高四公尺或更低，因此我国面对气候变化导致海平面上升的威胁。新加坡正在与荷兰专家合作，汲取他们在设计和打造圩田方面的经验，同时确保我国所建造的圩田适合在本地热带环境采用。

