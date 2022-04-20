李显龙总理涉足社交媒体“十周年”

（早报讯）十年前的今天，李显龙总理推出社交媒体页面，通过线上平台与民众互动。
李总理今天（4月20日）在面簿贴文并分享短视频，回顾涉足社交媒体的过程。他指出，十年前设立社交媒体账号时，他觉得这会是一个与网民和民众直接交流的好方式。他在过程中发掘有趣、惊喜且有启发性的事物，有时也感到纳闷：为何某则贴文引起踊跃的反应，某则文却没有？
“我还在学习新事物，尝试跟上不断改变的平台，模因（meme）和流行趋势。我最享受以jalanjalan标签（Hashtag），分享自己在本地与海外拍摄的照片。谢谢在不同地方遇到的每个人，让我拍摄，或出现在我的照片中。”
例如，李总理曾在面簿上载猫头鹰飞进他在总统府办公室的照片，获得许多网民点赞。
李总理说，社交媒体有不少改变，也大大改变了一些社会规范。他也感谢人们在他这段“网上探险之旅”的陪伴与支持，并希望网民继续支持。
Today marks exactly 10 years since I launched my social media accounts. I didn’t quite know what to expect, but it seemed a good way to connect directly with the online community and public at large. It’s been a fun, surprising, instructive, and at times, bewildering (why did this post get such a strong response while that one didn’t?) experience. I’m still learning new things and trying to keep up with the ever-evolving platforms, memes and latest trends. One thing I’ve grown to particularly enjoy is sharing ‘Photos by me’ from my #jalanjalan, here and abroad. Thank you to everyone I’ve met in various places who have let me take photos of you, or appeared in my photos. Social media has changed greatly and greatly changed some of our societal norms. My social media journey would be nothing without each and every one of you. Grateful that so many of you have accompanied me on my online adventure. Thanks for your support, and here’s to many more years ahead! – LHL (PMO Video by Fabian Koh)Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, April 19, 2022