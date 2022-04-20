李显龙总理涉足社交媒体“十周年”

Today marks exactly 10 years since I launched my social media accounts. I didn’t quite know what to expect, but it seemed a good way to connect directly with the online community and public at large. It’s been a fun, surprising, instructive, and at times, bewildering (why did this post get such a strong response while that one didn’t?) experience. I’m still learning new things and trying to keep up with the ever-evolving platforms, memes and latest trends. One thing I’ve grown to particularly enjoy is sharing ‘Photos by me’ from my #jalanjalan, here and abroad. Thank you to everyone I’ve met in various places who have let me take photos of you, or appeared in my photos. Social media has changed greatly and greatly changed some of our societal norms. My social media journey would be nothing without each and every one of you. Grateful that so many of you have accompanied me on my online adventure. Thanks for your support, and here’s to many more years ahead! – LHL (PMO Video by Fabian Koh)