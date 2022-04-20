李显龙总理涉足社交媒体“十周年”

文 /
胡洁梅

发布 / 2022年4月20日 11:15 AM

更新 / 2022年4月20日 12:25 PM

李显龙总理4月20日在面簿贴文并分享短视频，回顾踏入社交媒体的过程。（李显龙总理面簿视频截图）
李显龙总理4月20日在面簿贴文并分享短视频，回顾踏入社交媒体的过程。（李显龙总理面簿视频截图）

字体大小:

（早报讯）十年前的今天，李显龙总理推出社交媒体页面，通过线上平台与民众互动。

李总理今天（4月20日）在面簿贴文并分享短视频，回顾涉足社交媒体的过程。他指出，十年前设立社交媒体账号时，他觉得这会是一个与网民和民众直接交流的好方式。他在过程中发掘有趣、惊喜且有启发性的事物，有时也感到纳闷：为何某则贴文引起踊跃的反应，某则文却没有？　　

“我还在学习新事物，尝试跟上不断改变的平台，模因（meme）和流行趋势。我最享受以jalanjalan标签（Hashtag），分享自己在本地与海外拍摄的照片。谢谢在不同地方遇到的每个人，让我拍摄，或出现在我的照片中。”

例如，李总理曾在面簿上载猫头鹰飞进他在总统府办公室的照片，获得许多网民点赞。

李总理说，社交媒体有不少改变，也大大改变了一些社会规范。他也感谢人们在他这段“网上探险之旅”的陪伴与支持，并希望网民继续支持。

LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息

热词

更多精彩内容