黄循财：与国际伙伴重申关系有助疫后带来更多机遇

文 /
蓝云舟

发布 / 2022年4月26日 12:02 PM

更新 / 2022年4月26日 3:35 PM

财政部长黄循财在面簿发贴文总结这次出访美国的想法。（黄循财面簿视频截图）
财政部长黄循财在面簿发贴文总结这次出访美国的想法。（黄循财面簿视频截图）

字体大小:

（早报讯）与国际伙伴再次肯定关系和讨论新的合作领域，有助加强新加坡与世界的联系，为人民带来更多机遇，特别是在冠病疫情后重新开放时。

昨天结束访美行程的财政部长黄循财今天（4月26日）在面簿贴文总结这次出访的想法。他说，新加坡是开放的小国，因此特别关注世界局势。

这不只包括不同的风险和机遇对新加坡意味什么，也包括新加坡对全球体系的关注。新加坡也对贸易和投资保持高度开放。

黄循财本月14日正式确定为第四代领导班子领军人后，从16日至25日到华盛顿和纽约进行工作访问，并出席二十国集团（G20）第二次财政部长与央行行长会议，以及国际货币基金组织（IMF）和世界银行春季会议。

他在访问期间与美国副财长阿德耶莫、商务部长雷蒙多、贸易代表戴琪、国家安全顾问沙利文、意大利财长弗兰科和世界银行行长马尔帕斯等国际政要和金融机构要员会面。

“很高兴能代表新加坡出访，与国际同行重申关系，并讨论从经济到可持续发展和创新等新领域的合作。尤其是我们在疫后重新开放、开拓新的前进道路的当儿，这些互动将加强我们和世界的联系，为人民吸引到更多机遇。”

黄循财对此行遇到海外新加坡人在不同岗位上为国争光感到鼓舞，他也呼吁新加坡人继续发扬新加坡精神。

LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息

热词

更多精彩内容