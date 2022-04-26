黄循财：与国际伙伴重申关系有助疫后带来更多机遇

We are a small and open country. That's why we take a deep interest in the world - not only what the risks and opportunities represent to ourselves, but also to the global system as a whole. And we remain heavily open to trade and investments. So I was glad to fly our flag overseas, to reaffirm relations with our international counterparts, and discuss new areas of cooperation ranging from the economy, to sustainability and innovation. All of these will help strengthen our ties with the world, and attract more opportunities for our people - especially as we reopen post-pandemic, and as we chart our new way forward. I was also glad to see Singaporeans flying our flag high overseas, in many different roles. Let's keep the Singapore spirit strong! 💪🇸🇬