滨海湾人潮仍未消退 关闭区域增至六个

（早报讯）滨海湾人潮持续不断，仍然出现爆满的情况。继富丽顿濒水区（Fullerton Waterfront）、金禧桥（Jubilee Bridge）以及滨海湾金沙活动广场后，警方再宣布暂时关闭滨海艺术中心濒水区、滨海湾金沙一带雾霭走道（Mist Walk）以及滨海湾中央岬（Promontory）多三个区域。

警方晚上11时零8分通过推特宣布上述消息。



Due to large crowds at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, the Police have closed access to the following areas:



1. Fullerton Waterfront (including Merlion Park)

2. Jubilee Bridge

3. Marina Bay Sands Waterfront

4. Esplanade Waterfront

5. Mist Walk

6. The Promontory