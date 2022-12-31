滨海湾人潮仍未消退 关闭区域增至六个

（早报讯）滨海湾人潮持续不断，仍然出现爆满的情况。继富丽顿濒水区（Fullerton Waterfront）、金禧桥（Jubilee Bridge）以及滨海湾金沙活动广场后，警方再宣布暂时关闭滨海艺术中心濒水区、滨海湾金沙一带雾霭走道（Mist Walk）以及滨海湾中央岬（Promontory）多三个区域。
警方晚上11时零8分通过推特宣布上述消息。
Due to large crowds at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, the Police have closed access to the following areas:
1. Fullerton Waterfront (including Merlion Park)
2. Jubilee Bridge
3. Marina Bay Sands Waterfront
4. Esplanade Waterfront
5. Mist Walk
6. The Promontory pic.twitter.com/hc73qrL2ar— Singapore Police Force (@SingaporePolice) December 31, 2022