澳洲田径赛200米预赛 珊蒂再破全国纪录

我国田径女将珊蒂（Shanti Pereira）星期天（4月2日）早上在澳大利亚田径锦标赛再度打破200米短跑全国纪录，跑出22秒89的成绩，将自己上周才创下的纪录又缩短了足足0.27秒。
她在星期天早上的200米预赛所跑出的这个成绩，不仅是预赛全场最快，也足以让她赢得过往五届亚洲运动会的金牌、超过了东南亚运动会的赛会纪录。
不过，她因故退出原定在本地时间下午1时32分的决赛，无法继星期六（4月1日）破100米全国纪录的成绩夺冠后，再拿下200米冠军。
但我国在星期天还是有奖牌进账，郭俊杰在男子400米跨栏跑出51秒34的成绩，夺得铜牌。
🚨SUB-23!!!🚨 Shanti takes her 200m National Record to a whole new realm! To give you an idea of how fast the 22.89s she just ran is, this timing would have won her Asian Games GOLD in the last 5 editions. Also running extremely well in the same race, Elizabeth-Ann Tan clocks a new PB of 24.23s to surge into #2 in the all-time 🇸🇬 rankings. Big congratulations to @v_shantipereira, @elizabethannxxtan and their coach @luisfilipecunhacunha !Posted by Singapore Athletics on Saturday, April 1, 2023