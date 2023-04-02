澳洲田径赛200米预赛 珊蒂再破全国纪录

🚨SUB-23!!!🚨 Shanti takes her 200m National Record to a whole new realm! To give you an idea of how fast the 22.89s she just ran is, this timing would have won her Asian Games GOLD in the last 5 editions. Also running extremely well in the same race, Elizabeth-Ann Tan clocks a new PB of 24.23s to surge into #2 in the all-time 🇸🇬 rankings. Big congratulations to @v_shantipereira, @elizabethannxxtan and their coach @luisfilipecunhacunha !