澳洲田径赛200米预赛 珊蒂再破全国纪录

陈明耀

更新 / 2023年4月2日 1:57 PM
发布 / 2023年4月2日 1:20 PM
珊蒂跑出的22秒89成绩，比过去五届亚运会金牌得主都来得快。（档案照）
我国田径女将珊蒂（Shanti Pereira）星期天（4月2日）早上在澳大利亚田径锦标赛再度打破200米短跑全国纪录，跑出22秒89的成绩，将自己上周才创下的纪录又缩短了足足0.27秒。

她在星期天早上的200米预赛所跑出的这个成绩，不仅是预赛全场最快，也足以让她赢得过往五届亚洲运动会的金牌、超过了东南亚运动会的赛会纪录。

不过，她因故退出原定在本地时间下午1时32分的决赛，无法继星期六（4月1日）破100米全国纪录的成绩夺冠后，再拿下200米冠军。

但我国在星期天还是有奖牌进账，郭俊杰在男子400米跨栏跑出51秒34的成绩，夺得铜牌。

