两男子麦里芝蓄水池徒步走失 警方三小时寻获

[𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝟯 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀] On 10 April 2023 at 5.56pm, the Police were informed that a man was lost in the...