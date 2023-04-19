李显龙总理今午参与政府施政方针辩论

王康威

发布 /
发布 / 2023年4月19日 3:17 PM
李显龙总理星期三下午（4月19日）在国会参与政府施政方针辩论。（陈斌勤摄）
李显龙总理星期三下午（4月19日）在国会参与政府施政方针辩论。（陈斌勤摄）

李显龙总理星期三（4月19日）下午在国会参与政府施政方针辩论，就新加坡如何应对国内外的挑战发表讲话。

李总理的脸书和通讯及新闻部Youtube正在直播他的演讲。

