李显龙总理今午参与政府施政方针辩论

李显龙总理星期三（4月19日）下午在国会参与政府施政方针辩论，就新加坡如何应对国内外的挑战发表讲话。
李总理的脸书和通讯及新闻部Youtube正在直播他的演讲。
Speech by PM Lee Hsien Loong at the debate of the President’s Address in Parliament
#FBLive: Watch PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech at the Debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President in the Parliament of Singapore. PM Lee will speak about the challenging external environment, and what Singapore must do to make the best of our advantages, turn opportunities into successes, and secure our future and our place in the world. The video will have auto-generated captions. The full transcript is available on the PMO website: https://www.pmo.gov.sg/Newsroom/PM-Lee-Hsien-Loong-at-the-Debate-on-the-Motion-of-Thanks-to-the-PresidentPosted by Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday, April 19, 2023