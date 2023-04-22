两马国注册罗厘涉运漏税烟被移民局识破

不法分子在两小时内分别驾驶两辆马来西亚注册的罗厘，企图走私8970条漏税香烟进入新加坡，被移民与关卡局人员识破。
移民与关卡局星期六（4月22日）在脸书发文说，大士关卡的查案人员在上星期二（11日），连续破获两起走私漏税香烟入境我国的案件。
在第一起案件中，移民局人员扫描一辆马国注册的罗厘时，发现有异样，详细检查后发现藏匿在可可豆麻袋内的2250条漏税香烟。两个小时后，移民局人员又在另一辆马国注册的罗厘中，发现藏匿在液体货物容器中的6720条漏税香烟。
两起案件已交由新加坡关税局进一步调查。
移民局指出，作为边境的守护者，他们将继续守护新加坡的边境安全。
𝗗𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟮 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 🎯🎯 On 11 April 2023, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled 2 different smuggling attempts within 2 hours to smuggle a total of 8,970 cartons of contraband cigarettes into Singapore. Case #1 ICA officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry and upon further inspection, a total of 2,250 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden within a consignment of Cocoa Beans. Case #2 Two hours later, ICA officers foiled another smuggling attempt totalling 6,720 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in barrels of a liquid consignment after noticing anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry. Both cases were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations. As Guardians of our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade and safe travels while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure. #secureborderssafesg #guardiansofourbordersPosted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Friday, April 21, 2023