两马国注册罗厘涉运漏税烟被移民局识破

郑智浩

更新 /
更新 / 2023年4月22日 5:11 PM
发布 /
发布 / 2023年4月22日 4:25 PM
大士关卡的查案人员在上星期二（4月11日），连续破获两起走私漏税香烟入境我国的案件。（警方脸书视频截图）
大士关卡的查案人员在上星期二（4月11日），连续破获两起走私漏税香烟入境我国的案件。（警方脸书视频截图）

字体大小:

不法分子在两小时内分别驾驶两辆马来西亚注册的罗厘，企图走私8970条漏税香烟进入新加坡，被移民与关卡局人员识破。

移民与关卡局星期六（4月22日）在脸书发文说，大士关卡的查案人员在上星期二（11日），连续破获两起走私漏税香烟入境我国的案件。

在第一起案件中，移民局人员扫描一辆马国注册的罗厘时，发现有异样，详细检查后发现藏匿在可可豆麻袋内的2250条漏税香烟。两个小时后，移民局人员又在另一辆马国注册的罗厘中，发现藏匿在液体货物容器中的6720条漏税香烟。

两起案件已交由新加坡关税局进一步调查。

移民局指出，作为边境的守护者，他们将继续守护新加坡的边境安全。

LIKE我们的官方脸书网页以获取更多新信息

热词

更多精彩内容