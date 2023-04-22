两马国注册罗厘涉运漏税烟被移民局识破

𝗗𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟮 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 🎯🎯 On 11 April 2023, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled 2 different smuggling attempts within 2 hours to smuggle a total of 8,970 cartons of contraband cigarettes into Singapore. Case #1 ICA officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry and upon further inspection, a total of 2,250 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden within a consignment of Cocoa Beans. Case #2 Two hours later, ICA officers foiled another smuggling attempt totalling 6,720 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in barrels of a liquid consignment after noticing anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry. Both cases were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations. As Guardians of our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade and safe travels while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure. #secureborderssafesg #guardiansofourborders