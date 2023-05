陈川仁转发合成改编版《流星雨》 F4变G4引热议

Err…on a totally different note 🎶 literally… Don’t know whether to laugh 🤣 or cry 😭 Or 🤮 Or…sing? 🤪 Not sure who created it! G4? #DoubleConfirm #CannotUnsee #RememberUsEVERYTIMEYouListentoF4 #FakeNews? #LaughDieMe 你们 #GDLL 吗? Some ask #AI ? I think it’s more like #Aiyo