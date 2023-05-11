黄循财出席日本G7财长与央行行长会议

Konnichiwa, hello! On my way to Japan for the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting (FMCBG). Japan is the chair of this year's G7 meetings. Singapore is among the six non-G7 countries invited to the meeting. Together with other Finance Ministers, we will be discussing ways to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between emerging markets and developed economies. I look forward to contributing constructively to our discussions. See you in Japan! 🇯🇵