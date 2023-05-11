黄循财出席日本G7财长与央行行长会议

更新 / 2023年5月11日 2:53 PM
发布 / 2023年5月11日 11:00 AM
在星期五（5月12日）召开的会议上，各国财长与央行行长将讨论如何加强发展中市场，以及发达国家之间的经济和金融合作。（彭博社）
副总理兼财政部长黄循财5月11日至13日前往日本新潟（Niigata）出席七国集团（G7）财政部长与中央银行行长会议。

这是我国第一次出席G7财长和央行行长会议。其他受邀出席的非G7成员国包括巴西、科摩罗（Comoros）、印度、印度尼西亚和韩国。

在星期五（5月12日）召开的会议上，各国财长与央行行长将讨论如何加强发展中市场，以及发达国家之间的经济和金融合作。

陪同黄循财出席会议的包括财政部官员。

