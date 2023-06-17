新美两国将在网安与气候变化等领域加强合作

Honoured to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We reaffirmed Singapore and the US’ excellent, long standing and close partnership, and our shared commitment to the rules based international order. Today, we added to our expanding partnership in new frontiers. Secretary Blinken and I announced an updated US-Singapore Climate Change Partnership to focus collaboration in five areas, including regional energy transition in Southeast Asia. I commend the US’ efforts to maintain open channels of communication with China, and wish Secretary Blinken a constructive visit to China. We hope both sides can build mutual trust and understanding. Read the full transcript of our Joint Press Availability here: go.gov.sg/20230617blinkenjpa