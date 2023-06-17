新美两国将在网安与气候变化等领域加强合作

新加坡和美国将在网络安全、气候变化和航空等领域扩展双边合作。
外交部长维文医生目前在美国进行工作访问。外交部发文告说，他在当地时间星期五（6月16日）与美国国务卿布林肯会面后，双方宣布更新气候变化合作关系，在五个重点领域加强合作，包括在东南亚进行能源转型、低碳以及零排放技术与解决方案等。
双方也期待在网络安全、航空等领域拓展双边合作，并肯定印太经济框架的进展。
维文和布林肯也重申两国在经济、防务等领域建立的长久合作关系，以及承诺维持稳定、以规则为基础的多边国际秩序。两人也针对国际和区域的发展交流意见。
Joint Press Availability with Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Honoured to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We reaffirmed Singapore and the US’ excellent, long standing and close partnership, and our shared commitment to the rules based international order. Today, we added to our expanding partnership in new frontiers. Secretary Blinken and I announced an updated US-Singapore Climate Change Partnership to focus collaboration in five areas, including regional energy transition in Southeast Asia. I commend the US’ efforts to maintain open channels of communication with China, and wish Secretary Blinken a constructive visit to China. We hope both sides can build mutual trust and understanding. Read the full transcript of our Joint Press Availability here: go.gov.sg/20230617blinkenjpaPosted by Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday, June 16, 2023