新美两国将在网安与气候变化等领域加强合作

胡洁梅

更新 / 2023年6月17日 9:41 AM
发布 / 2023年6月17日 9:31 AM
我国外交部长维文医生（左）与美国国务卿布林肯会面，两人宣布两国将更新气候变化合作关系，在五个重点领域加强合作。（外交部提供）
新加坡和美国将在网络安全、气候变化和航空等领域扩展双边合作。

外交部长维文医生目前在美国进行工作访问。外交部发文告说，他在当地时间星期五（6月16日）与美国国务卿布林肯会面后，双方宣布更新气候变化合作关系，在五个重点领域加强合作，包括在东南亚进行能源转型、低碳以及零排放技术与解决方案等。

双方也期待在网络安全、航空等领域拓展双边合作，并肯定印太经济框架的进展。

维文和布林肯也重申两国在经济、防务等领域建立的长久合作关系，以及承诺维持稳定、以规则为基础的多边国际秩序。两人也针对国际和区域的发展交流意见。

