移民局侦破走私案 起获逾703条漏税烟

2023年6月26日
移民与关卡局人员6月19日在兀兰关卡侦破一起企图走私漏税香烟进入我国的案件。（移民与关卡局脸书视频截图）
移民与关卡局人员6月19日在兀兰关卡侦破一起企图走私漏税香烟进入我国的案件。（移民与关卡局脸书视频截图）

全车不同处藏漏税香烟，移民与关卡局关卡破获走私案，起获超过703条漏税香烟。

移民与关卡局星期一（6月26日）在脸书发文说，移民局人员6月19日在兀兰关卡侦破一起企图走私漏税香烟进入我国的案件。

当时，移民局人员截查一辆入境的马来西亚注册汽车，结果从汽车前后不同处搜出漏税香烟。

根据当局上载的视频，这些香烟藏在汽车前后防撞杠，以及车底不同处。当局最后搜出703条和92包散装漏税香烟。

案件之后转交由新加坡关税局进一步调查。

