移民局侦破走私案 起获逾703条漏税烟

全车不同处藏漏税香烟，移民与关卡局关卡破获走私案，起获超过703条漏税香烟。
移民与关卡局星期一（6月26日）在脸书发文说，移民局人员6月19日在兀兰关卡侦破一起企图走私漏税香烟进入我国的案件。
当时，移民局人员截查一辆入境的马来西亚注册汽车，结果从汽车前后不同处搜出漏税香烟。
根据当局上载的视频，这些香烟藏在汽车前后防撞杠，以及车底不同处。当局最后搜出703条和92包散装漏税香烟。
案件之后转交由新加坡关税局进一步调查。
Detection of Duty-Unpaid Cigarettes
𝐎𝐡, 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐩… On 19 Jun 2023, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered car. ICA officers directed the car for enhanced checks and found the contraband hidden in various modified compartments of the car. ICA officers conducted further checks and uncovered a total of 703 cartons and 92 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations. As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade & safe travels while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure. #SecureBordersSafeSG #GuardiansofOurBordersPosted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Sunday, June 25, 2023