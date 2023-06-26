移民局侦破走私案 起获逾703条漏税烟

𝐎𝐡, 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐩… On 19 Jun 2023, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered car. ICA officers directed the car for enhanced checks and found the contraband hidden in various modified compartments of the car. ICA officers conducted further checks and uncovered a total of 703 cartons and 92 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations. As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade & safe travels while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure. #SecureBordersSafeSG #GuardiansofOurBorders