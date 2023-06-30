罗厘水槽藏匿4150条漏税烟 被移民局识破

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐲𝐞 On 16 June 2023, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle a total of 4,150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry. ICA officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks and uncovered cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the bowser. The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. As Guardians of our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade and safe travels while keeping Singapore's borders safe and secure. #secureborderssafesg #guardiansofourborders