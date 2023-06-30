罗厘水槽藏匿4150条漏税烟 被移民局识破

执法人员留意到罗厘的X光扫描图像有异样，截查罗厘后，从拖运的水槽中起获多箱由黑色垃圾袋包裹的漏税香烟。（脸书视频截图）
水槽不装水，却塞满大批漏税烟，不法分子驾驶马来西亚注册罗厘入境我国，在关卡被移民与关卡局人员识破。

移民局星期五（6月30日）在脸书发文说，大士关卡的移民局人员，于6月16日破获一起走私漏税烟案，从一辆入境马来西亚注册罗厘托运的水槽里搜出4150条漏税烟。

视频显示，执法人员案发时留意到罗厘的X光扫描图像有异样，截查罗厘后，从拖运的水槽中起获多箱由黑色垃圾袋包裹的漏税香烟。

这起案件已交由新加坡关税局作进一步调查。

移民局指出，作为边境的守护者，他们将继续守护新加坡的边境安全。

