罗厘水槽藏匿4150条漏税烟 被移民局识破

水槽不装水，却塞满大批漏税烟，不法分子驾驶马来西亚注册罗厘入境我国，在关卡被移民与关卡局人员识破。
移民局星期五（6月30日）在脸书发文说，大士关卡的移民局人员，于6月16日破获一起走私漏税烟案，从一辆入境马来西亚注册罗厘托运的水槽里搜出4150条漏税烟。
视频显示，执法人员案发时留意到罗厘的X光扫描图像有异样，截查罗厘后，从拖运的水槽中起获多箱由黑色垃圾袋包裹的漏税香烟。
这起案件已交由新加坡关税局作进一步调查。
移民局指出，作为边境的守护者，他们将继续守护新加坡的边境安全。
