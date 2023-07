[Update 2: Industrial Fire @ 11 Tuas Link 1] Early this morning , SCDF was alerted to a fire at the abovementioned location. SCDF is at the scene conducting firefighting operations. The fire, about the size of a football field, fully engulfed the premises, which stores and distributes chemicals. Firefighters have brought the fire under control with 5 water and foam jets, and 2 Unmanned Firefighting Machines. In view of the ongoing firefighting operation, members of the public are advised to avoid the area.