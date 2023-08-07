哈莉玛：要加强社会和谐 须相互尊重坦诚对话

社会多元是新加坡须持续投资和壮大的资产，在摒弃一切形式的偏见和成见、加强凝聚力和促进和谐方面，我国还可以做得更多，包括针对不足之处，以相互尊重的方式坦诚对话。
哈莉玛总统星期一（8月7日）按惯例，在国庆日前发表国庆献词。这是她9月13日卸任前，最后一个国庆献词。
哈莉玛在脸书发布的演讲视频中说，在新加坡庆祝国庆日之际，我们应专注于三方面工作：如何发展国家、加强社会和谐，以及规划未来。
她说，和谐是我国生存的核心，虽然新加坡已从早年的种族骚乱迈进许多，但在集体和个人方面仍可以做得更多，以摒弃一切形式的偏见和刻板印象，从而加强凝聚力和促进社会和谐。
哈莉玛提到，相比许多国家，新加坡社会流动性仍然很高，但速度正在放缓。“这种情况令人担忧，尤其是当它加剧收入和财富不平等。随着时间的推移，这将削弱我们的共同未来，以及社会凝聚力。”
教育和就业是解决不平等的两个关键支柱。哈莉玛说，唯才是用制度能为每个人服务，但前提是要先承认制度的缺失，并检视和消除延续不平衡现象的结构。
在经济方面，哈莉玛说，面对日新月异的科技变化、地缘政治的竞争、日益高涨的保护主义，以及高通胀和高利率所带来的前所未有的挑战，我国能否增值和与时并进变得更为重要。“我们必须保持卓越，不失去自己的优势。”
哈莉玛说，由副总理兼财政部长黄循财领导的新加坡携手前进运动将提供平台，让新加坡人团结应对内外挑战，以及日渐复杂的环境。
哈莉玛在影片的最后，也感谢新加坡人在她的六年任期内给予支持，齐心协力打造更富温情和关爱的社会。
As we celebrate National Day, let us focus on three areas: how to grow Singapore, strengthen our harmony, and plan for our future together. First, our economic success depends on our ability to stay relevant and add value to the world. This is even more important now in the face of rapid technological changes, geopolitical rivalry, increasing protectionism, and high inflation and interest rates. Second, social harmony is at the core of our existence. National Day provides an important platform to celebrate our diversity together. While we still enjoy a high level of social mobility, the pace is slowing down. Education and work are two key pillars in addressing inequality. Third, Forward Singapore is a collaborative and cooperative effort to involve all Singaporeans to shape our future. You have a chance to make your voices heard and to make a difference. This will be my last National Day message. I’m grateful to Singaporeans for supporting the many causes that we had championed together, uniting in our efforts to build a more compassionate and caring society.Posted by Halimah Yacob on Sunday, August 6, 2023