哈莉玛：要加强社会和谐 须相互尊重坦诚对话

As we celebrate National Day, let us focus on three areas: how to grow Singapore, strengthen our harmony, and plan for our future together. First, our economic success depends on our ability to stay relevant and add value to the world. This is even more important now in the face of rapid technological changes, geopolitical rivalry, increasing protectionism, and high inflation and interest rates. Second, social harmony is at the core of our existence. National Day provides an important platform to celebrate our diversity together. While we still enjoy a high level of social mobility, the pace is slowing down. Education and work are two key pillars in addressing inequality. Third, Forward Singapore is a collaborative and cooperative effort to involve all Singaporeans to shape our future. You have a chance to make your voices heard and to make a difference. This will be my last National Day message. I’m grateful to Singaporeans for supporting the many causes that we had championed together, uniting in our efforts to build a more compassionate and caring society.