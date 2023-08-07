哈莉玛：要加强社会和谐 须相互尊重坦诚对话

哈莉玛总统星期一发表任内最后一次国庆献词。她说，在新加坡庆祝国庆日之际，应专注于如何发展国家、加强社会和谐，以及规划未来三方面。（哈莉玛脸书视频截图）
社会多元是新加坡须持续投资和壮大的资产，在摒弃一切形式的偏见和成见、加强凝聚力和促进和谐方面，我国还可以做得更多，包括针对不足之处，以相互尊重的方式坦诚对话。

哈莉玛总统星期一（8月7日）按惯例，在国庆日前发表国庆献词。这是她9月13日卸任前，最后一个国庆献词。

哈莉玛在脸书发布的演讲视频中说，在新加坡庆祝国庆日之际，我们应专注于三方面工作：如何发展国家、加强社会和谐，以及规划未来。

她说，和谐是我国生存的核心，虽然新加坡已从早年的种族骚乱迈进许多，但在集体和个人方面仍可以做得更多，以摒弃一切形式的偏见和刻板印象，从而加强凝聚力和促进社会和谐。

哈莉玛提到，相比许多国家，新加坡社会流动性仍然很高，但速度正在放缓。“这种情况令人担忧，尤其是当它加剧收入和财富不平等。随着时间的推移，这将削弱我们的共同未来，以及社会凝聚力。”                 

教育和就业是解决不平等的两个关键支柱。哈莉玛说，唯才是用制度能为每个人服务，但前提是要先承认制度的缺失，并检视和消除延续不平衡现象的结构。

在经济方面，哈莉玛说，面对日新月异的科技变化、地缘政治的竞争、日益高涨的保护主义，以及高通胀和高利率所带来的前所未有的挑战，我国能否增值和与时并进变得更为重要。“我们必须保持卓越，不失去自己的优势。”

哈莉玛说，由副总理兼财政部长黄循财领导的新加坡携手前进运动将提供平台，让新加坡人团结应对内外挑战，以及日渐复杂的环境。

哈莉玛在影片的最后，也感谢新加坡人在她的六年任期内给予支持，齐心协力打造更富温情和关爱的社会。     

